Generational Wealth Price Today

The live Generational Wealth (GEN) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current GEN to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per GEN.

Generational Wealth currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 189,332, with a circulating supply of 420.69T GEN. During the last 24 hours, GEN traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, GEN moved -- in the last hour and +27.73% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Generational Wealth (GEN) Market Information

Market Cap $ 189.33K$ 189.33K $ 189.33K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 189.33K$ 189.33K $ 189.33K Circulation Supply 420.69T 420.69T 420.69T Total Supply 420,690,000,000,000.0 420,690,000,000,000.0 420,690,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Generational Wealth is $ 189.33K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of GEN is 420.69T, with a total supply of 420690000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 189.33K.