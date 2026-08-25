What is today's price of Gen Z Quant (QUANT)?

The live price is ₦, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of 19.16%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.

How many tokens of QUANT are in circulation?

The circulating supply of QUANT is 999786801.676182, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.

How many holders currently own Gen Z Quant?

There are an estimated -- unique holders of QUANT across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.

What is the market cap of Gen Z Quant today?

The market capitalization stands at ₦364130114.98476119244000, positioning Gen Z Quant at rank #4220 worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.

How actively is QUANT being traded today?

Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded ₦-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.

What is driving the recent movement of Gen Z Quant?

The recent price movement of 19.16% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem, and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.