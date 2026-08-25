What is Gemach about?

Gemach is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) comprised of community experts. It offers a range of financial tools and services, including self-custodial trading bots, interest-free loans, index funds, and AI companions. These tools are designed to help users generate alpha across various DeFi protocols. Notably, Gemach is the creator of GBot, which is recognized as the fastest sniper and trading bot available in the market.

What is the current price of Gemach?

The live price of Gemach (GMAC) is ₦ NGN. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.

How is Gemach positioned in the market?

Gemach currently sits at market rank #4490, supported by a market capitalization of ₦284769520.12821914932000. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.

What is the circulating supply of GMAC?

The circulating supply of GMAC is 500000000.0 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.

What is the 24-hour price range of Gemach?

During the last 24 hours, Gemach traded within a range of ₦ (24-hour low) and ₦ (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.

How far is Gemach from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?

Gemach reached an all-time high of ₦13.9713921193779288952000, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is ₦. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.

How active is GMAC trading today?

Trading volume over the past 24 hours is ₦--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.

What influences the recent trend direction for Gemach?

The current price movement of 5.12% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to Artificial Intelligence (AI),Solana Ecosystem,Avalanche Ecosystem,Arbitrum Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem,Optimism Ecosystem,Telegram Apps,Base Ecosystem,AI Applications. Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.