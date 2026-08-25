Gem Price Today

The live Gem (GEM) price today is $ 0, with a 2.64% change over the past 24 hours. The current GEM to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per GEM.

Gem currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 46,756, with a circulating supply of 99.69B GEM. During the last 24 hours, GEM traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, GEM moved +0.45% in the last hour and +26.58% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Gem (GEM) Market Information

Market Cap $ 46.76K$ 46.76K $ 46.76K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 46.90K$ 46.90K $ 46.90K Circulation Supply 99.69B 99.69B 99.69B Total Supply 100,000,000,000.0 100,000,000,000.0 100,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Gem is $ 46.76K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of GEM is 99.69B, with a total supply of 100000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 46.90K.