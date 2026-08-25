What is Gekko AI by Virtuals about?

Gekko is an agent designed to capture the ambitious spirit of 1980s Wall Street, now tailored for generating alpha in the 2020s. Developed by Axal, a network focused on creating verifiable agents, Gekko specializes in trading and automation. It is intended for confident traders seeking an edge in the competitive crypto markets.

What makes Gekko AI by Virtuals unique?

In the volatile crypto market, only the most robust strategies thrive. Gekko stands out by emphasizing data-driven decision-making and a relentless pursuit of success, enabling traders to adapt, innovate, and dominate in this challenging landscape.

What is today's price of Gekko AI by Virtuals (GEKKO)?

The live price is ₦, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of 11.61%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.

How many tokens of GEKKO are in circulation?

The circulating supply of GEKKO is 1000000000.0, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.

How many holders currently own Gekko AI by Virtuals?

There are an estimated -- unique holders of GEKKO across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.

What is the market cap of Gekko AI by Virtuals today?

The market capitalization stands at ₦117821380.76523377116000, positioning Gekko AI by Virtuals at rank #5634 worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.

How actively is GEKKO being traded today?

Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded ₦-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.

What is driving the recent movement of Gekko AI by Virtuals?

The recent price movement of 11.61% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within Artificial Intelligence (AI),Base Ecosystem,AI Agents,Virtuals Protocol Ecosystem,DeFAI, and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.