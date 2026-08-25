Geke Price Today

The live Geke (GEKE) price today is $ 0, with a 1.12% change over the past 24 hours. The current GEKE to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per GEKE.

Geke currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 52,938, with a circulating supply of 69.70T GEKE. During the last 24 hours, GEKE traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, GEKE moved -- in the last hour and +31.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Geke (GEKE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 52.94K$ 52.94K $ 52.94K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 52.94K$ 52.94K $ 52.94K Circulation Supply 69.70T 69.70T 69.70T Total Supply 69,696,969,696,969.0 69,696,969,696,969.0 69,696,969,696,969.0

The current Market Cap of Geke is $ 52.94K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of GEKE is 69.70T, with a total supply of 69696969696969.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 52.94K.