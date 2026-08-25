Geez PNutz Price (PNUTZ)
The live Geez PNutz (PNUTZ) price today is $ 0.364087, with a 1.05% change over the past 24 hours. The current PNUTZ to USD conversion rate is $ 0.364087 per PNUTZ.
Geez PNutz currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 80,099, with a circulating supply of 220.00K PNUTZ. During the last 24 hours, PNUTZ traded between $ 0.352735 (low) and $ 0.365073 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.3, while the all-time low was $ 0.129475.
In short-term performance, PNUTZ moved -- in the last hour and +20.23% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 28.74.
The current Market Cap of Geez PNutz is $ 80.10K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 28.74. The circulating supply of PNUTZ is 220.00K, with a total supply of 220000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 80.10K.
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+1.05%
+20.23%
+20.23%
In 2040, the price of Geez PNutz could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Geez PNutz (PNutz) is the native ETF-style token of the Geez ecosystem, launched on ApeChain. It introduces a trustless mechanism where Geez NFTs become instantly liquid, tradable, and composable within DeFi. Each NFT can be deposited into GeeBank’s vault to mint PNutz, ensuring that supply is strictly collateralized on a 1:1 basis. This creates a transparent bridge between non-fungible assets and fungible liquidity, unlocking new capital efficiency for Geez holders while retaining redemption rights for the underlying NFTs.
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What is today's price of Geez PNutz (PNUTZ)?
The live price is ₦494.44130359584213788000, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of 1.04%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.
How many tokens of PNUTZ are in circulation?
The circulating supply of PNUTZ is 220000.0, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.
How many holders currently own Geez PNutz?
There are an estimated -- unique holders of PNUTZ across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.
What is the market cap of Geez PNutz today?
The market capitalization stands at ₦108776896.66679491276000, positioning Geez PNutz at rank #5771 worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.
How actively is PNUTZ being traded today?
Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded ₦-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.
What is driving the recent movement of Geez PNutz?
The recent price movement of 1.04% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within NFT,ApeChain Ecosystem, and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.
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