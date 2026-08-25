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The live GEEQ price today is 0.00451598 USD.GEEQ market cap is 307,085 USD. Track real-time GEEQ to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live GEEQ price today is 0.00451598 USD.GEEQ market cap is 307,085 USD. Track real-time GEEQ to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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GEEQ Price (GEEQ)

Unlisted

1 GEEQ to USD Live Price:

$0.00451718
$0.00451718$0.00451718
+0.06%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
GEEQ (GEEQ) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 14:49:22 (UTC+8)

GEEQ Price Today

The live GEEQ (GEEQ) price today is $ 0.00451598, with a 6.67% change over the past 24 hours. The current GEEQ to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00451598 per GEEQ.

GEEQ currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 307,085, with a circulating supply of 68.00M GEEQ. During the last 24 hours, GEEQ traded between $ 0.00420911 (low) and $ 0.00456238 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 4.88, while the all-time low was $ 0.00237461.

In short-term performance, GEEQ moved -0.23% in the last hour and +75.15% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 536.23.

GEEQ (GEEQ) Market Information

$ 307.09K
$ 307.09K$ 307.09K

$ 536.23
$ 536.23$ 536.23

$ 451.60K
$ 451.60K$ 451.60K

68.00M
68.00M 68.00M

100,000,000.0
100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of GEEQ is $ 307.09K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 536.23. The circulating supply of GEEQ is 68.00M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 451.60K.

GEEQ Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00420911
$ 0.00420911$ 0.00420911
24H Low
$ 0.00456238
$ 0.00456238$ 0.00456238
24H High

$ 0.00420911
$ 0.00420911$ 0.00420911

$ 0.00456238
$ 0.00456238$ 0.00456238

$ 4.88
$ 4.88$ 4.88

$ 0.00237461
$ 0.00237461$ 0.00237461

-0.23%

+6.67%

+75.15%

+75.15%

Price Prediction for GEEQ

GEEQ (GEEQ) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of GEEQ in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
GEEQ (GEEQ) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of GEEQ could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price GEEQ will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for GEEQ price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking GEEQ Price Prediction.

What is GEEQ (GEEQ)

Geeq is a multi-blockchain platform secured by our Proof of Honesty protocol (PoH), safe enough for your most valuable data, cheap enough for IoT, and flexible enough for any use.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About GEEQ

What is the current price of GEEQ?

Trading at ₦6.1328392340642516152000, GEEQ has shown a price movement of 6.66% over the last 24 hours.

How does token supply impact GEEQ's valuation?

Supply plays a major role: with 68000000.0 tokens in circulation, scarcity or inflation can significantly affect price behavior over long horizons.

What is the market cap of GEEQ?

Its market capitalization is ₦417030840.74611063540000, ranking #4057 globally and indicating the scale of network adoption.

What's the 24h trading activity?

GEEQ recorded ₦-- in trading volume, demonstrating current liquidity and user activity.

What is the 24h price range?

It has moved between ₦5.7161003699069043964000 and ₦6.1958518560113331512000, helping investors evaluate short-term momentum.

How does GEEQ fit within the Smart Contract Platform,Ethereum Ecosystem,Layer 0 (L0),Quantum-Resistant category?

As a Smart Contract Platform,Ethereum Ecosystem,Layer 0 (L0),Quantum-Resistant token, GEEQ competes with similar assets based on utility, supply, adoption, and performance trends.

What long-term tokenomics trends matter?

Emissions, burns, unlock schedules, and staking rewards—often tied to -- economics—can affect future supply and market confidence.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About GEEQ

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 14:49:22 (UTC+8)

GEEQ (GEEQ) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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