What is Gecko Inu about?

Gecko Inu is the most friendly lizard on AVAX, founded by well-respected members with a high AVAX culture. It is a community-driven project, created solely for the community.

What is today's price of Gecko Inu (GEC)?

The live price is ₦, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of 2.68%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.

How many tokens of GEC are in circulation?

The circulating supply of GEC is 66190046342560.695, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.

How many holders currently own Gecko Inu?

There are an estimated -- unique holders of GEC across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.

What is the market cap of Gecko Inu today?

The market capitalization stands at ₦127141545.08469111128000, positioning Gecko Inu at rank #5544 worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.

How actively is GEC being traded today?

Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded ₦-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.

What is driving the recent movement of Gecko Inu?

The recent price movement of 2.68% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within Avalanche Ecosystem,Meme, and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.