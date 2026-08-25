GBOY Price Today

The live GBOY (GBOY) price today is $ 0, with a 0.81% change over the past 24 hours. The current GBOY to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per GBOY.

GBOY currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 572,842, with a circulating supply of 696.35M GBOY. During the last 24 hours, GBOY traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01469095, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, GBOY moved -0.00% in the last hour and +0.79% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 288.10.

GBOY (GBOY) Market Information

Market Cap $ 572.84K$ 572.84K $ 572.84K Volume (24H) $ 288.10$ 288.10 $ 288.10 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 700.97K$ 700.97K $ 700.97K Circulation Supply 696.35M 696.35M 696.35M Total Supply 852,096,897.8121461 852,096,897.8121461 852,096,897.8121461

The current Market Cap of GBOY is $ 572.84K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 288.10. The circulating supply of GBOY is 696.35M, with a total supply of 852096897.8121461. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 700.97K.