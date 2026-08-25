GBM Tokens Price Today

The live GBM Tokens (GBM) price today is $ 0, with a 11.38% change over the past 24 hours. The current GBM to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per GBM.

GBM Tokens currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 16,221.4, with a circulating supply of 1.00B GBM. During the last 24 hours, GBM traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01994877, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, GBM moved -0.00% in the last hour and +0.55% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

GBM Tokens (GBM) Market Information

Market Cap $ 16.22K$ 16.22K $ 16.22K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 16.22K$ 16.22K $ 16.22K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of GBM Tokens is $ 16.22K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of GBM is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 16.22K.