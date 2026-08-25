gBLUE Price Today

The live gBLUE (GBLUE) price today is $ 2.76, with a 1.51% change over the past 24 hours. The current GBLUE to USD conversion rate is $ 2.76 per GBLUE.

gBLUE currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 40,709, with a circulating supply of 14.73K GBLUE. During the last 24 hours, GBLUE traded between $ 2.69 (low) and $ 2.82 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 26.2, while the all-time low was $ 2.23.

In short-term performance, GBLUE moved -0.75% in the last hour and +16.34% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 97.01.

gBLUE (GBLUE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 40.71K$ 40.71K $ 40.71K Volume (24H) $ 97.01$ 97.01 $ 97.01 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 100.32K$ 100.32K $ 100.32K Circulation Supply 14.73K 14.73K 14.73K Total Supply 14,727.87207280159 14,727.87207280159 14,727.87207280159

The current Market Cap of gBLUE is $ 40.71K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 97.01. The circulating supply of GBLUE is 14.73K, with a total supply of 14727.87207280159. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 100.32K.