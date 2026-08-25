What is GAY about?

$GAY was created as a joke during a spaces. A community instantly formed. Dev sold and a movement was born. $GAY isn’t about if you are straight or gay. It's deeper. It's about bringing the word $gay back for everyone to say.

What makes GAY unique?

The $GAY ticker quickly captured the hearts and minds of the crypto twitter, and the $GAY community rapidly evolved into a wide spread movement.

What's next for GAY?

The $GAY community is solely committed to revitalizing gay as a term of endearment and empowerment for all to enjoy.

What is the current price of GAY?

GAY (GAY) is trading at ₦, reflecting a price movement of 0.05% over the last 24 hours. This live data aggregates pricing from global exchanges to give traders an accurate market valuation at any moment.

What role does GAY play in its ecosystem?

As a core asset within the -- network and a part of the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem sector, GAY often powers essential functions such as payments, staking, governance voting, and liquidity incentives. Its design can influence how applications or smart contracts operate across its ecosystem.

How actively is GAY being traded today?

Over the last 24 hours, GAY recorded ₦-- in trading volume. High volume typically signals strong investor interest, healthier liquidity, and better execution for both small and large traders.

What is the circulating supply of GAY?

There are 1000000000.0 tokens in circulation today, which determines the amount accessible for trading. Circulating supply helps investors estimate scarcity, inflation dynamics, and potential long-term token distribution.

What is the market cap and rank of GAY?

GAY currently holds market rank #7696 with a market capitalization of ₦17841249.8268482525116000, placing it among recognized assets within its sector and helping investors measure its relative scale.

How has GAY performed in the last 24 hours?

Its price has shown a price movement of 0.05% over the last 24 hours. Short-term movement can be influenced by trading sentiment, liquidity shifts, or developments related to the -- network.

How does GAY compare to similar assets in the same category?

Within the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem segment, GAY demonstrates competitive activity supported by strong trading levels, high liquidity, and its ongoing use cases within its ecosystem.