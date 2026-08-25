What is Gavun Wud about?

Gavun Wud is a community-driven Polkadot memecoin inspired by Dr. Gavin Wood, co-founder of Ethereum and Polkadot. It aims to unite Web3 enthusiasts and onboard new users into the Polkadot ecosystem through engaging meme art, NFTs, and gaming experiences.

What makes Gavun Wud unique?

Gavun Wud stands out by combining meme culture with utility in the Polkadot ecosystem. It offers unique features such as in-game perks, exclusive events, and increased rewards based on the amount of $WUD held, making it more than just a memecoin.

What's the history of Gavun Wud?

Gavun Wud was inspired by Dr. Gavin Wood, a prominent figure in the blockchain space. It emerged as a community-driven project aiming to bring Web3 enthusiasts together through creative and engaging experiences.

What's next for Gavun Wud?

As Gavun Wud continues to grow, it plans to expand its ecosystem with more games, NFTs, and community-driven initiatives, further solidifying its place in the Polkadot ecosystem.

What can Gavun Wud be used for?

Gavun Wud can be used to unlock in-game perks in games like Flappy Wud, where holding more $WUD grants enhanced gameplay features, exclusive event access, and increased rewards. It also serves as a community token to engage with the Polkadot ecosystem.

What is the current price of Gavun Wud?

Trading at ₦, Gavun Wud has shown a price movement of -3.44% over the last 24 hours.

How does token supply impact WUD's valuation?

Supply plays a major role: with 999948772050.0 tokens in circulation, scarcity or inflation can significantly affect price behavior over long horizons.

What is the market cap of Gavun Wud?

Its market capitalization is ₦676788152.44714556640000, ranking #3543 globally and indicating the scale of network adoption.

What's the 24h trading activity?

WUD recorded ₦-- in trading volume, demonstrating current liquidity and user activity.

What is the 24h price range?

It has moved between ₦ and ₦, helping investors evaluate short-term momentum.

How does Gavun Wud fit within the Gaming (GameFi),Polkadot Ecosystem,Meme,AI Meme,Parody Meme category?

As a Gaming (GameFi),Polkadot Ecosystem,Meme,AI Meme,Parody Meme token, WUD competes with similar assets based on utility, supply, adoption, and performance trends.

What long-term tokenomics trends matter?

Emissions, burns, unlock schedules, and staking rewards—often tied to -- economics—can affect future supply and market confidence.