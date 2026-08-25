Gasspas Price (GASS)
The live Gasspas (GASS) price today is $ 0, with a 0.66% change over the past 24 hours. The current GASS to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per GASS.
Gasspas currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 390,598, with a circulating supply of 420.69T GASS. During the last 24 hours, GASS traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, GASS moved +0.05% in the last hour and +52.53% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of Gasspas is $ 390.60K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of GASS is 420.69T, with a total supply of 420690000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 390.60K.
+0.05%
+0.66%
+52.53%
+52.53%
In 2040, the price of Gasspas could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Featured in Matt Furies latest book Cortex Vortex as Ratos nemesis. The character is also part of ZOGZ which confirms its real name.
Matt Furie, the artist best known for creating Pepe the Frog, has been working on a new book. The news comes from his editor, who goes by the handle @beuys_on_sale_ on Instagram. In a recent post, the editor hinted at an upcoming project featuring new characters named Gasspas and Rato. Gasspas’s visual appearance can be inferred from the artwork. In one illustration, Gasspas is depicted looming over two rats (Rato and Wat), gazing down at them in a menacing way (an image that has circulated among collectors). This inferred that Gasspas is Ratos nemesis in the new book Cortex Vortex reinforced by community quips that “cats eat rats”. Gasspas debuted as part of ZOGZ, a collection of 111 original NFT character illustrations by Matt Furie launched in May 2023.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
What is Gasspas about?
Gasspas is a character featured in Matt Furie's latest book Cortex Vortex as Rato's nemesis. The character is also part of ZOGZ, which confirms its real name.
What makes Gasspas unique?
Gasspas's visual appearance can be inferred from the artwork, where it is depicted looming over two rats (Rato and Wat), gazing down at them in a menacing way, an image that has circulated among collectors, this inferred that Gasspas is Rato's nemesis in the new book Cortex Vortex reinforced by community quips that “cats eat rats”.
What's the history of Gasspas?
Gasspas debuted as part of ZOGZ, a collection of 111 original NFT character illustrations by Matt Furie launched in May 2023.
What's next for Gasspas?
Matt Furie, the artist best known for creating Pepe the Frog, has been working on a new book, the news comes from his editor, who goes by the handle @beuys_on_sale_ on Instagram, in a recent post, the editor hinted at an upcoming project featuring new characters named Gasspas and Rato.
What is the current price of Gasspas?
Trading at ₦, Gasspas has shown a price movement of 0.66% over the last 24 hours.
How does token supply impact GASS's valuation?
Supply plays a major role: with 420690000000000.0 tokens in circulation, scarcity or inflation can significantly affect price behavior over long horizons.
What is the market cap of Gasspas?
Its market capitalization is ₦530444054.03633952152000, ranking #3802 globally and indicating the scale of network adoption.
What's the 24h trading activity?
GASS recorded ₦-- in trading volume, demonstrating current liquidity and user activity.
What is the 24h price range?
It has moved between ₦ and ₦, helping investors evaluate short-term momentum.
How does Gasspas fit within the Meme,Ethereum Ecosystem,Cat-Themed,The Boy’s Club category?
As a Meme,Ethereum Ecosystem,Cat-Themed,The Boy’s Club token, GASS competes with similar assets based on utility, supply, adoption, and performance trends.
What long-term tokenomics trends matter?
Emissions, burns, unlock schedules, and staking rewards—often tied to -- economics—can affect future supply and market confidence.
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|02-11 14:20:00
|Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
|02-10 18:39:21
|On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
|02-04 11:04:00
|Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
|02-04 00:48:00
|Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
|02-01 01:12:00
|Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
|01-28 07:44:00
|Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally
Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC
Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention
Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.