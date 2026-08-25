What is Gasspas about?

Gasspas is a character featured in Matt Furie's latest book Cortex Vortex as Rato's nemesis. The character is also part of ZOGZ, which confirms its real name.

What makes Gasspas unique?

Gasspas's visual appearance can be inferred from the artwork, where it is depicted looming over two rats (Rato and Wat), gazing down at them in a menacing way, an image that has circulated among collectors, this inferred that Gasspas is Rato's nemesis in the new book Cortex Vortex reinforced by community quips that “cats eat rats”.

What's the history of Gasspas?

Gasspas debuted as part of ZOGZ, a collection of 111 original NFT character illustrations by Matt Furie launched in May 2023.

What's next for Gasspas?

Matt Furie, the artist best known for creating Pepe the Frog, has been working on a new book, the news comes from his editor, who goes by the handle @beuys_on_sale_ on Instagram, in a recent post, the editor hinted at an upcoming project featuring new characters named Gasspas and Rato.

What is the current price of Gasspas?

Trading at ₦, Gasspas has shown a price movement of 0.66% over the last 24 hours.

How does token supply impact GASS's valuation?

Supply plays a major role: with 420690000000000.0 tokens in circulation, scarcity or inflation can significantly affect price behavior over long horizons.

What is the market cap of Gasspas?

Its market capitalization is ₦530444054.03633952152000, ranking #3802 globally and indicating the scale of network adoption.

What's the 24h trading activity?

GASS recorded ₦-- in trading volume, demonstrating current liquidity and user activity.

What is the 24h price range?

It has moved between ₦ and ₦, helping investors evaluate short-term momentum.

How does Gasspas fit within the Meme,Ethereum Ecosystem,Cat-Themed,The Boy’s Club category?

As a Meme,Ethereum Ecosystem,Cat-Themed,The Boy’s Club token, GASS competes with similar assets based on utility, supply, adoption, and performance trends.

What long-term tokenomics trends matter?

Emissions, burns, unlock schedules, and staking rewards—often tied to -- economics—can affect future supply and market confidence.