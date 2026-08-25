Gas Town Price Today

The live Gas Town (GAS) price today is $ 0, with a 0.65% change over the past 24 hours. The current GAS to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per GAS.

Gas Town currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 60,552, with a circulating supply of 999.61M GAS. During the last 24 hours, GAS traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.04420707, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, GAS moved -0.13% in the last hour and +70.03% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Gas Town (GAS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 60.55K$ 60.55K $ 60.55K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 60.55K$ 60.55K $ 60.55K Circulation Supply 999.61M 999.61M 999.61M Total Supply 999,608,623.593573 999,608,623.593573 999,608,623.593573

The current Market Cap of Gas Town is $ 60.55K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of GAS is 999.61M, with a total supply of 999608623.593573. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 60.55K.