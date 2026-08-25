Garly Price Today

The live Garly (GARLY) price today is $ 0, with a 28.99% change over the past 24 hours. The current GARLY to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per GARLY.

Garly currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 95,349, with a circulating supply of 946.42M GARLY. During the last 24 hours, GARLY traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, GARLY moved +6.71% in the last hour and +18.13% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 13.67K.

Garly (GARLY) Market Information

Market Cap $ 95.35K$ 95.35K $ 95.35K Volume (24H) $ 13.67K$ 13.67K $ 13.67K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 95.35K$ 95.35K $ 95.35K Circulation Supply 946.42M 946.42M 946.42M Total Supply 946,417,660.799109 946,417,660.799109 946,417,660.799109

The current Market Cap of Garly is $ 95.35K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 13.67K. The circulating supply of GARLY is 946.42M, with a total supply of 946417660.799109. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 95.35K.