Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesBTCEarnEvent CenterRewards Hub
More
Sign Up
The live Garlicoin price today is 0.00385278 USD.GRLC market cap is 265,464 USD. Track real-time GRLC to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Garlicoin price today is 0.00385278 USD.GRLC market cap is 265,464 USD. Track real-time GRLC to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

More About GRLC

GRLC Price Info

What is GRLC

GRLC Official Website

GRLC Tokenomics

GRLC Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Garlicoin Logo

Garlicoin Price (GRLC)

Unlisted

1 GRLC to USD Live Price:

$0.00385278
$0.00385278$0.00385278
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Garlicoin (GRLC) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 14:46:06 (UTC+8)

Garlicoin Price Today

The live Garlicoin (GRLC) price today is $ 0.00385278, with a 1.96% change over the past 24 hours. The current GRLC to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00385278 per GRLC.

Garlicoin currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 265,464, with a circulating supply of 68.90M GRLC. During the last 24 hours, GRLC traded between $ 0.00376358 (low) and $ 0.0038621 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.583403, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, GRLC moved 0.00% in the last hour and +24.38% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 38.62.

Garlicoin (GRLC) Market Information

$ 265.46K
$ 265.46K$ 265.46K

$ 38.62
$ 38.62$ 38.62

$ 265.84K
$ 265.84K$ 265.84K

68.90M
68.90M 68.90M

69,000,000.0
69,000,000.0 69,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Garlicoin is $ 265.46K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 38.62. The circulating supply of GRLC is 68.90M, with a total supply of 69000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 265.84K.

Garlicoin Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00376358
$ 0.00376358$ 0.00376358
24H Low
$ 0.0038621
$ 0.0038621$ 0.0038621
24H High

$ 0.00376358
$ 0.00376358$ 0.00376358

$ 0.0038621
$ 0.0038621$ 0.0038621

$ 0.583403
$ 0.583403$ 0.583403

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

0.00%

+1.96%

+24.38%

+24.38%

Price Prediction for Garlicoin

Garlicoin (GRLC) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of GRLC in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Garlicoin (GRLC) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Garlicoin could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Garlicoin will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for GRLC price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Garlicoin Price Prediction.

What is Garlicoin (GRLC)

Garlicoin is a new, freshly baked cryptocurrency, born from the shitposts of Reddit. Garlicoin formed on a few simple fundamentals - cheap and fast transactions, low barrier to entry and total focus on the community. These fundamentals have been put into practice, resulting in Garlicoin being a triumphant success: 40 second block times allow for blazingly fast confirmations, our ASIC resistant proof-of-work algorithm means anyone with a GPU can contribute to mining, and many important decisions have been made by the rapidly growing Garlicoin community.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Garlicoin (GRLC) Resource

Official Website

Category :

BNB Chain EcosystemEthereum EcosystemMeme

About Garlicoin

What is Garlicoin about?

Garlicoin is a new cryptocurrency born from Reddit shitposts. It focuses on cheap and fast transactions, low barriers to entry, and community-centric values.

What makes Garlicoin unique?

Garlicoin features 40-second block times for fast confirmations, an ASIC-resistant proof-of-work algorithm allowing GPU mining, and a community-driven decision-making process.

What's the history of Garlicoin?

Garlicoin originated on Reddit through a series of shitposts, leading to its creation based on core fundamentals.

What's next for Garlicoin?

Garlicoin is growing with an expanding community, focusing on maintaining cheap transactions, accessibility, and community involvement.

What can Garlicoin be used for?

Garlicoin enables fast and affordable transactions, GPU mining, and participation in a community-driven cryptocurrency project.

What is the current price of Garlicoin?

The live price of Garlicoin (GRLC) is ₦5.2321933100275172472000 NGN. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.

How is Garlicoin positioned in the market?

Garlicoin currently sits at market rank #4246, supported by a market capitalization of ₦360508247.25344941536000. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.

What is the circulating supply of GRLC?

The circulating supply of GRLC is 68902133.49609375 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.

What is the 24-hour price range of Garlicoin?

During the last 24 hours, Garlicoin traded within a range of ₦5.1110569764568346392000 (24-hour low) and ₦5.244850155642750004000 (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.

How far is Garlicoin from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?

Garlicoin reached an all-time high of ₦792.27915262485364972000, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is ₦. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.

How active is GRLC trading today?

Trading volume over the past 24 hours is ₦--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.

What influences the recent trend direction for Garlicoin?

The current price movement of 1.95% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to Smart Contract Platform,BNB Chain Ecosystem,Meme,Ethereum Ecosystem,Proof of Work (PoW). Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Garlicoin

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 14:46:06 (UTC+8)

Garlicoin (GRLC) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about Garlicoin

More Cryptocurrencies to Explore

Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

BTC
Tether Gold

Tether Gold

GOLD(XAUT)
pump.fun

pump.fun

PUMP
Ethereum

Ethereum

ETH
USDCoin

USDCoin

USDC

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

ShardLegendsClanWars

ShardLegendsClanWars

SLCW

$0.0000
$0.0000$0.0000

0.00%

TermMax

TermMax

TMX

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

DGrid AI

DGrid AI

DGAI

$0.7253
$0.7253$0.7253

+1,350.60%

Solyai

Solyai

SOLY

$3.6448
$3.6448$3.6448

-8.88%

Dolphin

Dolphin

POD

$0.5277
$0.5277$0.5277

+3.91%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

DGrid AI

DGrid AI

DGAI

$0.7253
$0.7253$0.7253

+1,350.60%

Catecoin

Catecoin

CATE

$0.060248
$0.060248$0.060248

+62.70%

Cash Cat

Cash Cat

CASHCAT

$0.22357
$0.22357$0.22357

+25.77%

Bull Coming

Bull Coming

牛来

$0.044300
$0.044300$0.044300

+22.31%

Myros

Myros

MY

$0.000890
$0.000890$0.000890

+27.14%

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

SanDisk July Volume Up 1,573%

SanDisk July Volume Up 1,573%SanDisk July Volume Up 1,573%

Trade 0-fee Futures with up to 200x leverage