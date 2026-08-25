What is Garlicoin about?

Garlicoin is a new cryptocurrency born from Reddit shitposts. It focuses on cheap and fast transactions, low barriers to entry, and community-centric values.

What makes Garlicoin unique?

Garlicoin features 40-second block times for fast confirmations, an ASIC-resistant proof-of-work algorithm allowing GPU mining, and a community-driven decision-making process.

What's the history of Garlicoin?

Garlicoin originated on Reddit through a series of shitposts, leading to its creation based on core fundamentals.

What's next for Garlicoin?

Garlicoin is growing with an expanding community, focusing on maintaining cheap transactions, accessibility, and community involvement.

What can Garlicoin be used for?

Garlicoin enables fast and affordable transactions, GPU mining, and participation in a community-driven cryptocurrency project.

What is the current price of Garlicoin?

The live price of Garlicoin (GRLC) is ₦5.2321933100275172472000 NGN. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.

How is Garlicoin positioned in the market?

Garlicoin currently sits at market rank #4246, supported by a market capitalization of ₦360508247.25344941536000. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.

What is the circulating supply of GRLC?

The circulating supply of GRLC is 68902133.49609375 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.

What is the 24-hour price range of Garlicoin?

During the last 24 hours, Garlicoin traded within a range of ₦5.1110569764568346392000 (24-hour low) and ₦5.244850155642750004000 (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.

How far is Garlicoin from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?

Garlicoin reached an all-time high of ₦792.27915262485364972000, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is ₦. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.

How active is GRLC trading today?

Trading volume over the past 24 hours is ₦--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.

What influences the recent trend direction for Garlicoin?

The current price movement of 1.95% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to Smart Contract Platform,BNB Chain Ecosystem,Meme,Ethereum Ecosystem,Proof of Work (PoW). Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.