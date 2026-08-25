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The live GameSwift price today is 0 USD.GSWIFT market cap is 190,273 USD. Track real-time GSWIFT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live GameSwift price today is 0 USD.GSWIFT market cap is 190,273 USD. Track real-time GSWIFT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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GSWIFT Price Info

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GameSwift Price (GSWIFT)

Unlisted

1 GSWIFT to USD Live Price:

$0.00040452
$0.00040452$0.00040452
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
GameSwift (GSWIFT) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 14:45:19 (UTC+8)

GameSwift Price Today

The live GameSwift (GSWIFT) price today is $ 0, with a 0.26% change over the past 24 hours. The current GSWIFT to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per GSWIFT.

GameSwift currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 190,273, with a circulating supply of 468.37M GSWIFT. During the last 24 hours, GSWIFT traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.809962, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, GSWIFT moved -0.41% in the last hour and +25.89% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 88.14.

GameSwift (GSWIFT) Market Information

$ 190.27K
$ 190.27K$ 190.27K

$ 88.14
$ 88.14$ 88.14

$ 313.21K
$ 313.21K$ 313.21K

468.37M
468.37M 468.37M

770,988,458.3969715
770,988,458.3969715 770,988,458.3969715

The current Market Cap of GameSwift is $ 190.27K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 88.14. The circulating supply of GSWIFT is 468.37M, with a total supply of 770988458.3969715. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 313.21K.

GameSwift Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.809962
$ 0.809962$ 0.809962

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-0.41%

+0.26%

+25.89%

+25.89%

Price Prediction for GameSwift

GameSwift (GSWIFT) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of GSWIFT in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
GameSwift (GSWIFT) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of GameSwift could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price GameSwift will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for GSWIFT price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking GameSwift Price Prediction.

What is GameSwift (GSWIFT)

What is the project about? GameSwift is a modular blockchain network comprising the gaming-optimized Layer 1 and zkEVM rollups designed on demand for specific games. By leveraging zkEVM, developers can reduce gas costs, optimize contract execution speed, and enable confidential computation.

What makes your project unique? GameSwift not only provides an optimized SDK-based infrastructure for game developers to deploy their dApps efficiently and securely on zkEVM, but also introduces the multichain GameSwift Platform, which ensures that the games built within the modular ecosystem are not isolated from other networks. The Platform provides solutions that respond to the needs of non-crypto gamers, who may not be familiar with interacting with blockchain technology.

History of your project. Founded in 2022 by a group of blockchain and gaming passionates, GameSwift quickly became one of the fastest-growing gaming ecosystems in the entire Web3 space, which now makes a true home for numerous gaming projects and gamers.

What’s next for your project? GameSwift's long-term goal is to become the go-to blockchain network for development studios to build and launch their dedicated gaming roll-ups, easily accessible to both web3 and web2 gamers through the one-stop multichain platform. By unifying games and players in one place, GameSwift aims to create the World’s largest web3 gaming community.

What can your token be used for? $GSWIFT is the driving force behind the entire GameSwift ecosystem, serving as a native currency, utility, and governance token, capturing value from all GameSwift products and services. Being an essential component for key functionalities, such as transaction fees, validation, and payments on GameSwift layer 1 blockchain or validating transactions on zkEVM roll-ups, makes $GSWIFT a crucial asset in the entire GameSwift Ecosystem, which additionally accrues real yield generated by the GameSwift Platform from multiple revenues streams.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About GameSwift

What is GameSwift's current price?

GameSwift trades at ₦, reflecting a price movement of 0.26% over the last 24 hours.

What is the market cap and rank of GSWIFT?

With a market cap of ₦258396564.99433286852000, GSWIFT is ranked #4611 globally, showcasing its footprint in the cryptocurrency landscape.

How much trading volume does GameSwift generate daily?

It recorded ₦-- in 24-hour volume, indicating strong interest among traders and deep liquidity conditions.

What is the circulating supply of GSWIFT?

There are 468374559.1902416 tokens circulating in the open market.

What is the 24-hour price range?

GameSwift fluctuated between ₦ and ₦, reflecting daily volatility.

How does GameSwift compare to its ATH?

Its all-time high is ₦1099.95321761857877288000, offering a benchmark for long-term potential.

What long-term fundamentals influence GSWIFT?

Fundamentals include supply mechanics, adoption trends within the Smart Contract Platform,Gaming (GameFi),Meme,Arbitrum Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem,Modular Blockchain,Gaming Platform,Optimism Superchain Ecosystem category, and development momentum on the -- network.

How does GSWIFT behave under different market conditions?

During high-volume periods, liquidity improves, and spreads tighten. In low-volume periods, price swings may become more erratic due to reduced depth.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About GameSwift

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 14:45:19 (UTC+8)

GameSwift (GSWIFT) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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