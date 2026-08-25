Game Meteor Coin Price (GMTO)
The live Game Meteor Coin (GMTO) price today is $ 0, with a 4.69% change over the past 24 hours. The current GMTO to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per GMTO.
Game Meteor Coin currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 459,804, with a circulating supply of 20.44B GMTO. During the last 24 hours, GMTO traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00112412, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, GMTO moved +0.89% in the last hour and -19.88% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of Game Meteor Coin is $ 459.80K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of GMTO is 20.44B, with a total supply of 96626344605.0638. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.17M.
+0.89%
-4.68%
-19.88%
-19.88%
In 2040, the price of Game Meteor Coin could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Meteorn Run invites users to acquire tokens through all aspects of gameplay. Meteorn Run also allows users to equip, grow, and trade in-game shoes, also known as non-fungible tokens (NFT). These virtual shoes have their own class, specific characteristics, and a set of attributes. Shoes are collectible and can be sold in an in-game marketplace called the Meteorn Run Portal. Meteorn Run is one of the Play-to-Earn (P2E) concept GameFi, where gamers earn crypto and NFT through game activities. As part of the online game, users play a running game in a variety of modes, with the main difference being that gamers can change their characters, shoes, and items as assets. Thus, Meteorn Run is an open digital universe where the economy is controlled by the player.
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What is Game Meteor Coin about?
Meteorn Run is a Play-to-Earn (P2E) GameFi platform where users can earn tokens, NFTs, and other in-game assets through various gameplay activities. It combines elements of gaming and blockchain technology, allowing players to collect, grow, and trade virtual shoes, which are non-fungible tokens (NFTs) with unique characteristics and attributes. These NFTs can be sold in the in-game marketplace called the Meteorn Run Portal.
What makes Game Meteor Coin unique?
Meteorn Run stands out as an open digital universe where the economy is player-controlled. Unlike traditional games, it allows gamers to customize their characters, shoes, and items, which are treated as assets. This unique blend of gaming and blockchain technology creates a dynamic and interactive environment where players can engage in various game modes while earning crypto and NFTs.
What can Game Meteor Coin be used for?
Game Meteor Coin can be used to acquire tokens through gameplay, equip and grow in-game shoes (NFTs), and trade these assets in the Meteorn Run Portal marketplace. It facilitates a player-driven economy where gamers can earn crypto and NFTs while engaging in various game modes.
What is Game Meteor Coin trading right now?
Current price: ₦, with a price movement of -4.68% over the last 24 hours.
Is GMTO attracting institutional attention?
Institutional participation can be inferred from rising trading volume (₦--), stable liquidity, and sustained long-term price performance relative to its Gaming (GameFi),Polygon Ecosystem,Gaming Utility Token,Arcade Games peers.
How liquid is the Game Meteor Coin market?
A liquidity score of --/100 suggests strong market depth, enabling larger orders to execute efficiently across exchanges.
What does circulating supply indicate about GMTO?
With 20442098629.453033 tokens, supply dynamics influence long-term valuation, especially during cycles of institutional accumulation or distribution.
How does Game Meteor Coin compare to its historical peaks?
Its ATH of ₦1.5265894091196831088000 and ATL of ₦ provide reference points for institutional risk assessments.
How actively is Game Meteor Coin being traded today?
It recorded ₦-- in daily volume, a crucial metric for institutions evaluating entry strategies.
How does -- affect institutional interest?
The stability, scalability, and developer ecosystem of -- can significantly influence how large investors evaluate Game Meteor Coin's long-term viability.
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