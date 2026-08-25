What is the real-time price of Game Fantasy today?

The live price of Game Fantasy stands at ₦2.6960167584962100976000, moving 0.49% in the last 24 hours. This number is refreshed constantly to reflect accurate global market conditions.

What does the daily price structure look like for GFT?

GFT has traded between ₦2.5392185401770283272000 and ₦2.7246847854208413740000, providing insight into intraday price strength and potential breakout zones.

How much volatility is Game Fantasy showing today?

The token has experienced --% volatility in the last day, helping traders determine whether the market is stable or highly reactive.

What technical zone is GFT currently trading in?

Price movement relative to recent highs and lows suggests GFT is showing moderate short-term momentum, influenced by liquidity and overall market direction.

What is the overall market ranking and size of Game Fantasy?

With a market cap of ₦32164955.83656521940000, Game Fantasy is ranked #7242, indicating strong market presence and investor interest.

How much trading activity has GFT seen recently?

The token generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing active engagement from global traders.

How does Game Fantasy compare to its ATH and ATL?

Its ATH is ₦50029.8489769500816000, while the ATL is ₦, offering perspective on long-term price potential and drawdowns.

What fundamentals influence GFT's market behavior?

Core factors include circulating supply (11930389.0 tokens), category performance within Gaming (GameFi),Play To Earn,IoTeX Ecosystem, and on-chain activity across --, all of which shape the token's price action.