Galaxy Fox Price Today

The live Galaxy Fox (GFOX) price today is $ 0, with a 0.27% change over the past 24 hours. The current GFOX to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per GFOX.

Galaxy Fox currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 89,332, with a circulating supply of 5.00B GFOX. During the last 24 hours, GFOX traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00324803, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, GFOX moved -- in the last hour and +27.67% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Galaxy Fox (GFOX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 89.33K$ 89.33K $ 89.33K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 89.33K$ 89.33K $ 89.33K Circulation Supply 5.00B 5.00B 5.00B Total Supply 5,000,000,000.0 5,000,000,000.0 5,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Galaxy Fox is $ 89.33K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of GFOX is 5.00B, with a total supply of 5000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 89.33K.