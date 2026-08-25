What is Gala Music about?

Gala Music is a decentralized platform built on GalaChain that utilizes blockchain technology to offer artists control over their music, while providing listeners and fans with a more rewarding experience that is directly connected to musicians, merchandise, and other exclusive access.

What is the current price of Gala Music?

Gala Music is trading at ₦4.8169482795801223924000, experiencing a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours. This figure reflects real-time pricing aggregated from global exchanges.

How does today's price compare to historical levels?

The ATH of Gala Music is ₦412.83316802114449256000, while the ATL is ₦. Comparing the current price to these levels can help investors evaluate long-term potential and previous growth cycles.

What is the overall valuation of MUSIC today?

The market capitalization sits at ₦776849208.43169114084000, placing the asset at rank #3176 among all cryptocurrencies.

How active is Gala Music's market participation?

The asset has generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing how frequently traders are engaging with MUSIC.

What is the circulating supply and why does it matter?

With 161274016.0 tokens currently circulating, supply dynamics influence scarcity, inflation rates, and long-term valuation trends.

What category does Gala Music fall under?

Gala Music is part of the Music,Ethereum Ecosystem,GalaChain Ecosystem,Made in USA classification, which groups it with other assets sharing similar utility or ecosystem roles.

How does -- impact MUSIC's value proposition?

Operating on the -- network enables MUSIC to leverage specific transaction speeds, fees, security models, and smart contract functionalities, contributing to its overall adoption.