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The live Gala Music price today is 0.00354701 USD.MUSIC market cap is 572,041 USD. Track real-time MUSIC to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Gala Music price today is 0.00354701 USD.MUSIC market cap is 572,041 USD. Track real-time MUSIC to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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MUSIC Price Info

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Gala Music Logo

Gala Music Price (MUSIC)

Unlisted

1 MUSIC to USD Live Price:

$0.00354701
$0.00354701$0.00354701
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Gala Music (MUSIC) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 14:43:31 (UTC+8)

Gala Music Price Today

The live Gala Music (MUSIC) price today is $ 0.00354701, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current MUSIC to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00354701 per MUSIC.

Gala Music currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 572,041, with a circulating supply of 161.27M MUSIC. During the last 24 hours, MUSIC traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.303994, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, MUSIC moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 18.12.

Gala Music (MUSIC) Market Information

$ 572.04K
$ 572.04K$ 572.04K

$ 18.12
$ 18.12$ 18.12

$ 572.04K
$ 572.04K$ 572.04K

161.27M
161.27M 161.27M

161,274,016.0
161,274,016.0 161,274,016.0

The current Market Cap of Gala Music is $ 572.04K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 18.12. The circulating supply of MUSIC is 161.27M, with a total supply of 161274016.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 572.04K.

Gala Music Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H Low
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H High

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 0.303994
$ 0.303994$ 0.303994

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

--

--

0.00%

0.00%

Price Prediction for Gala Music

Gala Music (MUSIC) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of MUSIC in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Gala Music (MUSIC) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Gala Music could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Gala Music will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for MUSIC price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Gala Music Price Prediction.

What is Gala Music (MUSIC)

Gala Music is a decentralized platform built on GalaChain that utilizes blockchain technology to offer artists control over their music, while providing listeners and fans with a more rewarding experience that is directly connected to musicians, merchandise, and other exclusive access.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About Gala Music

What is Gala Music about?

Gala Music is a decentralized platform built on GalaChain that utilizes blockchain technology to offer artists control over their music, while providing listeners and fans with a more rewarding experience that is directly connected to musicians, merchandise, and other exclusive access.

What is the current price of Gala Music?

Gala Music is trading at ₦4.8169482795801223924000, experiencing a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours. This figure reflects real-time pricing aggregated from global exchanges.

How does today's price compare to historical levels?

The ATH of Gala Music is ₦412.83316802114449256000, while the ATL is ₦. Comparing the current price to these levels can help investors evaluate long-term potential and previous growth cycles.

What is the overall valuation of MUSIC today?

The market capitalization sits at ₦776849208.43169114084000, placing the asset at rank #3176 among all cryptocurrencies.

How active is Gala Music's market participation?

The asset has generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing how frequently traders are engaging with MUSIC.

What is the circulating supply and why does it matter?

With 161274016.0 tokens currently circulating, supply dynamics influence scarcity, inflation rates, and long-term valuation trends.

What category does Gala Music fall under?

Gala Music is part of the Music,Ethereum Ecosystem,GalaChain Ecosystem,Made in USA classification, which groups it with other assets sharing similar utility or ecosystem roles.

How does -- impact MUSIC's value proposition?

Operating on the -- network enables MUSIC to leverage specific transaction speeds, fees, security models, and smart contract functionalities, contributing to its overall adoption.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Gala Music

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 14:43:31 (UTC+8)

Gala Music (MUSIC) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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