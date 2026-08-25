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The live Gakster price today is 0 USD.GAK market cap is 251,901 USD. Track real-time GAK to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Gakster price today is 0 USD.GAK market cap is 251,901 USD. Track real-time GAK to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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Gakster Price (GAK)

Unlisted

1 GAK to USD Live Price:

$0.00025161
$0.00025161$0.00025161
+0.53%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Gakster (GAK) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 14:43:22 (UTC+8)

Gakster Price Today

The live Gakster (GAK) price today is $ 0, with a 44.76% change over the past 24 hours. The current GAK to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per GAK.

Gakster currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 251,901, with a circulating supply of 999.98M GAK. During the last 24 hours, GAK traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, GAK moved -2.26% in the last hour and +94.79% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 41.44K.

Gakster (GAK) Market Information

$ 251.90K
$ 251.90K$ 251.90K

$ 41.44K
$ 41.44K$ 41.44K

$ 251.90K
$ 251.90K$ 251.90K

999.98M
999.98M 999.98M

999,980,322.0
999,980,322.0 999,980,322.0

The current Market Cap of Gakster is $ 251.90K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 41.44K. The circulating supply of GAK is 999.98M, with a total supply of 999980322.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 251.90K.

Gakster Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-2.26%

+44.76%

+94.79%

+94.79%

Price Prediction for Gakster

Gakster (GAK) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of GAK in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Gakster (GAK) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Gakster could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Gakster will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for GAK price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Gakster Price Prediction.

What is Gakster (GAK)

This meme coin representing a famous cat meme was launched eleven months ago on pump dot fun on Solana but never bonded until few weeks ago. Now spontaneously people started to create memes and post them on x while organizing themselves creating social accounts for the memecoin. Gakster has now an active engaged community that keeps creating and sharing memes by taking this cat as reference. Since interest is growing and there is no real developer or team behind it I decided to apply for a listing on coin gecko

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About Gakster

About Gakster Gakster is a meme coin representing a famous cat meme that was launched eleven months ago on pump dot fun on Solana but never bonded until a few weeks ago.

What makes Gakster unique Gakster has an active engaged community that keeps creating and sharing memes by taking this cat as reference. History of Gakster Gakster was launched eleven months ago on pump dot fun on Solana but never bonded until a few weeks ago, now spontaneously people started to create memes and post them on x while organizing themselves creating social accounts for the memecoin.

What's next for Gakster Since interest is growing and there is no real developer or team behind it, a listing on coin gecko was applied for.

What is the live price of Gakster?

Gakster is trading at ₦, showing a price movement of 44.75% over the last 24 hours. This real-time figure reflects combined input from multiple spot markets.

How volatile is GAK today?

The price volatility of GAK within the past 24 hours is --%. Higher volatility suggests rapid price changes, while lower volatility indicates stability.

What is the 24-hour trading range for Gakster?

The token fluctuated between ₦ (low) and ₦ (high). Traders often use this to evaluate daily momentum and market strength.

How much trading volume has GAK generated?

In the last 24 hours, GAK accumulated ₦-- in trading activity, showing how actively the market is engaging with this asset.

How does the current price compare to its ATH and ATL?

The all-time high is ₦, and the all-time low is ₦. Comparing current price to these levels helps traders understand long-term cycles.

How strong is market liquidity for Gakster?

Liquidity strength is rated at --/100, indicating order book depth and ease of execution during active trading sessions.

How does GAK compare to other Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme tokens?

Within the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme category, GAK shows competitive performance, supported by ₦-- in liquidity and ongoing interest from traders.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Gakster

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 14:43:22 (UTC+8)

Gakster (GAK) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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