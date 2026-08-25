About Gakster Gakster is a meme coin representing a famous cat meme that was launched eleven months ago on pump dot fun on Solana but never bonded until a few weeks ago.

What makes Gakster unique Gakster has an active engaged community that keeps creating and sharing memes by taking this cat as reference. History of Gakster Gakster was launched eleven months ago on pump dot fun on Solana but never bonded until a few weeks ago, now spontaneously people started to create memes and post them on x while organizing themselves creating social accounts for the memecoin.

What's next for Gakster Since interest is growing and there is no real developer or team behind it, a listing on coin gecko was applied for.

What is the live price of Gakster?

Gakster is trading at ₦, showing a price movement of 44.75% over the last 24 hours. This real-time figure reflects combined input from multiple spot markets.

How volatile is GAK today?

The price volatility of GAK within the past 24 hours is --%. Higher volatility suggests rapid price changes, while lower volatility indicates stability.

What is the 24-hour trading range for Gakster?

The token fluctuated between ₦ (low) and ₦ (high). Traders often use this to evaluate daily momentum and market strength.

How much trading volume has GAK generated?

In the last 24 hours, GAK accumulated ₦-- in trading activity, showing how actively the market is engaging with this asset.

How does the current price compare to its ATH and ATL?

The all-time high is ₦, and the all-time low is ₦. Comparing current price to these levels helps traders understand long-term cycles.

How strong is market liquidity for Gakster?

Liquidity strength is rated at --/100, indicating order book depth and ease of execution during active trading sessions.

How does GAK compare to other Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme tokens?

Within the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme category, GAK shows competitive performance, supported by ₦-- in liquidity and ongoing interest from traders.