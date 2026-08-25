Gabin Noosum Price Today

The live Gabin Noosum (NOOSUM) price today is $ 0, with a 21.09% change over the past 24 hours. The current NOOSUM to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per NOOSUM.

Gabin Noosum currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 39,202, with a circulating supply of 799.49M NOOSUM. During the last 24 hours, NOOSUM traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00590743, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, NOOSUM moved +1.51% in the last hour and +53.94% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Gabin Noosum (NOOSUM) Market Information

Market Cap $ 39.20K$ 39.20K $ 39.20K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 39.20K$ 39.20K $ 39.20K Circulation Supply 799.49M 799.49M 799.49M Total Supply 799,493,208.469328 799,493,208.469328 799,493,208.469328

The current Market Cap of Gabin Noosum is $ 39.20K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of NOOSUM is 799.49M, with a total supply of 799493208.469328. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 39.20K.