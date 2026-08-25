Fyni AI by Virtuals Price Today

The live Fyni AI by Virtuals (FYNI) price today is $ 0, with a 11.74% change over the past 24 hours. The current FYNI to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per FYNI.

Fyni AI by Virtuals currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 314,691, with a circulating supply of 1.00B FYNI. During the last 24 hours, FYNI traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00465516, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, FYNI moved -0.97% in the last hour and +40.09% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 586.92.

Fyni AI by Virtuals (FYNI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 314.69K$ 314.69K $ 314.69K Volume (24H) $ 586.92$ 586.92 $ 586.92 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 314.69K$ 314.69K $ 314.69K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Fyni AI by Virtuals is $ 314.69K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 586.92. The circulating supply of FYNI is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 314.69K.