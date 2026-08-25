What is FXN about?

FXN is the native token of the FXN Protocol, an ecosystem pioneering the agent economy at the intersection of AI and crypto. Long before the introduction of x402, FXN established the foundation for autonomous agent systems, creating early frameworks such as MCP, ICM (Internet Capital Markets), and the first utility agents capable of real economic activity.

What makes FXN unique?

The FXN network introduced AAG, an advanced evolution of the RAG framework, enabling memory-based reasoning and layered learning across connected agents. It also created the SuperSwarm, the first live demonstration of a collective agent network functioning as a living, evolving form, demonstrated as digital IP. History of FXN FXN began development in 2020 with a mission to create intelligent, interconnected systems that could operate beyond a single chain or application. It showcased the world’s first live AI Swarm and proving autonomous multi-agent interaction across environments. FXN also laid the groundwork for the x402 standard through its earlier innovations in multi-agent coordination, on-chain utility, and autonomous economic systems.

What's next for FXN?

What can FXN be used for?

The FXN token powers the FXN Protocol and its network of autonomous agents. It is used for executing tasks, accessing data, processing transactions, and coordinating communication between AI agents and dApps. FXN serves as the economic and computational layer that enables agent-to-agent interaction, action settlement, and cross-framework collaboration within the decentralized AI ecosystem. FXN continues to lead the AI frontier in crypto by providing the infrastructure for AI-to-AI interaction, autonomous trading, and agent-driven applications. Through its protocol, FXN powers the next generation of intelligent economies built on collaboration, computation, and creativity. FXN continues to lead the AI frontier in crypto by providing the infrastructure for AI-to-AI interaction, autonomous trading, and agent-driven applications. Through its protocol, FXN powers the next generation of intelligent economies built on collaboration, computation, and creativity.

What is the current price of FXN?

Trading at ₦, FXN has shown a price movement of -0.82% over the last 24 hours.

How does token supply impact FXN's valuation?

Supply plays a major role: with 990243828.3380159 tokens in circulation, scarcity or inflation can significantly affect price behavior over long horizons.

What is the market cap of FXN?

Its market capitalization is ₦709505826.75639316048000, ranking #3479 globally and indicating the scale of network adoption.

What's the 24h trading activity?

FXN recorded ₦-- in trading volume, demonstrating current liquidity and user activity.

What is the 24h price range?

It has moved between ₦ and ₦, helping investors evaluate short-term momentum.

How does FXN fit within the Artificial Intelligence (AI),Solana Ecosystem,AI Agents,Pump.fun Ecosystem category?

As a Artificial Intelligence (AI),Solana Ecosystem,AI Agents,Pump.fun Ecosystem token, FXN competes with similar assets based on utility, supply, adoption, and performance trends.

What long-term tokenomics trends matter?

Emissions, burns, unlock schedules, and staking rewards—often tied to -- economics—can affect future supply and market confidence.