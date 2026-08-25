fxhash Price Today

The live fxhash (FXH) price today is $ 0, with a 1.53% change over the past 24 hours. The current FXH to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per FXH.

fxhash currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 17,485.83, with a circulating supply of 516.54M FXH. During the last 24 hours, FXH traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.03486908, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, FXH moved -- in the last hour and -7.02% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

fxhash (FXH) Market Information

Market Cap $ 17.49K$ 17.49K $ 17.49K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 33.85K$ 33.85K $ 33.85K Circulation Supply 516.54M 516.54M 516.54M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of fxhash is $ 17.49K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of FXH is 516.54M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 33.85K.