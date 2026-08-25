Futardio cult Price Today

The live Futardio cult (FUTARDIO) price today is $ 0.00962415, with a 3.68% change over the past 24 hours. The current FUTARDIO to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00962415 per FUTARDIO.

Futardio cult currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 128,962, with a circulating supply of 13.40M FUTARDIO. During the last 24 hours, FUTARDIO traded between $ 0.0089363 (low) and $ 0.00993257 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.051716, while the all-time low was $ 0.00228239.

In short-term performance, FUTARDIO moved +2.10% in the last hour and +77.26% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 5.48K.

Futardio cult (FUTARDIO) Market Information

Market Cap $ 128.96K$ 128.96K $ 128.96K Volume (24H) $ 5.48K$ 5.48K $ 5.48K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 128.96K$ 128.96K $ 128.96K Circulation Supply 13.40M 13.40M 13.40M Total Supply 13,399,859.807525 13,399,859.807525 13,399,859.807525

The current Market Cap of Futardio cult is $ 128.96K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 5.48K. The circulating supply of FUTARDIO is 13.40M, with a total supply of 13399859.807525. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 128.96K.