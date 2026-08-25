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The live Futardio cult price today is 0.00962415 USD.FUTARDIO market cap is 128,962 USD. Track real-time FUTARDIO to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Futardio cult price today is 0.00962415 USD.FUTARDIO market cap is 128,962 USD. Track real-time FUTARDIO to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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Futardio cult Price (FUTARDIO)

Unlisted

1 FUTARDIO to USD Live Price:

$0.00962416
$0.00962416$0.00962416
+0.03%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Futardio cult (FUTARDIO) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 14:41:47 (UTC+8)

Futardio cult Price Today

The live Futardio cult (FUTARDIO) price today is $ 0.00962415, with a 3.68% change over the past 24 hours. The current FUTARDIO to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00962415 per FUTARDIO.

Futardio cult currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 128,962, with a circulating supply of 13.40M FUTARDIO. During the last 24 hours, FUTARDIO traded between $ 0.0089363 (low) and $ 0.00993257 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.051716, while the all-time low was $ 0.00228239.

In short-term performance, FUTARDIO moved +2.10% in the last hour and +77.26% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 5.48K.

Futardio cult (FUTARDIO) Market Information

$ 128.96K
$ 128.96K$ 128.96K

$ 5.48K
$ 5.48K$ 5.48K

$ 128.96K
$ 128.96K$ 128.96K

13.40M
13.40M 13.40M

13,399,859.807525
13,399,859.807525 13,399,859.807525

The current Market Cap of Futardio cult is $ 128.96K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 5.48K. The circulating supply of FUTARDIO is 13.40M, with a total supply of 13399859.807525. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 128.96K.

Futardio cult Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0089363
$ 0.0089363$ 0.0089363
24H Low
$ 0.00993257
$ 0.00993257$ 0.00993257
24H High

$ 0.0089363
$ 0.0089363$ 0.0089363

$ 0.00993257
$ 0.00993257$ 0.00993257

$ 0.051716
$ 0.051716$ 0.051716

$ 0.00228239
$ 0.00228239$ 0.00228239

+2.10%

+3.68%

+77.26%

+77.26%

Price Prediction for Futardio cult

Futardio cult (FUTARDIO) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of FUTARDIO in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Futardio cult (FUTARDIO) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Futardio cult could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Futardio cult will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for FUTARDIO price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Futardio cult Price Prediction.

What is Futardio cult (FUTARDIO)

The First Futarchy-Governed Meme Coin $FUTARDIO is the FIRST meme coin launched and fully governed through futarchy — a revolutionary decision-making system powered by prediction markets rather than traditional votes or founder whims. Born on Futard.io, MetaDAO’s permissionless token launchpad on Solana, it represents an experiment in aligning community incentives, protecting investors from rugs, and making tokens “great again” in an era of endless dumps and dev extractions. Launched via an ICO on Futard.io, $FUTARDIO smashed expectations: targeting a modest $50K raise, it attracted over $11.4M in commitments (a massive 22,800% oversubscription)

Funds are locked in a smart contract escrow with on-chain monthly spending limits, and all major decisions from token burns and team allowance cuts to merch drops, listings, events, and treasury use need to be approved and voted on via a proposal.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Futardio cult (FUTARDIO) Resource

Official Website

Category :

MemeSolana EcosystemSolana Meme

About Futardio cult

What is the current trading price of Futardio cult?

Futardio cult (FUTARDIO) is currently priced at ₦13.0698906360345854460000 NGN, reflecting a price movement of 3.68% over the last 24 hours. This price represents the latest aggregated market rate across major exchanges and updates continuously based on live market activity.

What factors are influencing Futardio cult's price movement today?

The recent price movement over the last 24 hours is shaped by a combination of market sentiment, liquidity fluctuations, and category-wide performance within the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme sector. Broader economic trends and on-chain activity on -- may also contribute to short-term volatility.

How strong is the trading interest in FUTARDIO?

Investors have generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, signaling active participation. Higher volume typically indicates increased confidence and better price discovery.

What is Futardio cult's position in the global crypto market?

It currently holds market rank #5130 with a market capitalization of ₦175134348.09352433288000, placing it among the more established assets within its sector.

What does the circulating supply tell us about FUTARDIO?

With 13399859.807525 tokens in circulation, the supply level plays a major role in determining scarcity, long-term inflation, and market valuation.

How does today's price compare to Futardio cult's recent performance?

The price range between ₦12.135769256588464012000 and ₦13.4887344476923200868000 over the last 24 hours highlights its intraday volatility and helps traders evaluate short-term price opportunities.

How does Futardio cult stack up against similar assets?

Against other Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme tokens, FUTARDIO continues to show competitive performance, supported by steady volume and consistent interest from both retail and institutional participants.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Futardio cult

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 14:41:47 (UTC+8)

Futardio cult (FUTARDIO) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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