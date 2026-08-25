What is FUSION about?

Fusion is an all-inclusive blockchain-based financial platform that offers cross-chain, cross-organization, and cross-data source services through smart contract employment. It aims to securely facilitate the exchange and management of digital assets without intermediaries, often referred to as the "Internet of Values."

What makes FUSION unique?

Fusion employs the Hierarchical Hybrid Consensus Mechanism (HHCM), which combines elements of Proof of Work (PoW) and Proof of Stake (PoS). It also uses parallel computing by grouping nodes together, enhancing efficiency and security. Additionally, Fusion incorporates time and event-based triggers into its smart contracts, allowing for more complex financial applications. The platform's Distributed Control Right Management ensures secure management of locked-in cryptocurrency assets through distributed storage and sharding of private keys.

What's the history of FUSION?

Fusion was established by BitSE, an incubation company founded by Dejun Qian in 2013. BitSE is also responsible for developing successful blockchain projects such as QTUM and VeChain. These projects have since become independent ventures, showcasing BitSE's expertise in the blockchain space.

What's next for FUSION?

Fusion is preparing for the launch of its mainnet, scheduled to occur before June 30th. This milestone is expected to enhance the platform's capabilities and may lead to a potential increase in the value of its native token, FSN.

What can FUSION be used for?

Fusion's native token, FSN, is used to pay network fees and execute smart contracts, similar to how ETH is used on the Ethereum network. The platform is designed to support complex financial smart contracts, making it suitable for a variety of financial applications and services.

What is the current price of FUSION?

The live price of FUSION (FSN) is ₦3.3819172965740650844000 NGN. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.

How is FUSION positioned in the market?

FUSION currently sits at market rank #4569, supported by a market capitalization of ₦266430674.29258576436000. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.

What is the circulating supply of FSN?

The circulating supply of FSN is 78766088.125 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.

What is the 24-hour price range of FUSION?

During the last 24 hours, FUSION traded within a range of ₦3.2112128444458722164000 (24-hour low) and ₦3.3872407767040771452000 (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.

How far is FUSION from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?

FUSION reached an all-time high of ₦13254.3790992137024000, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is ₦. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.

How active is FSN trading today?

Trading volume over the past 24 hours is ₦--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.

What influences the recent trend direction for FUSION?

The current price movement of 39.84% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to Smart Contract Platform,Ethereum Ecosystem,Proof of Stake (PoS). Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.