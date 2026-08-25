What is Furmula about?

Furmula combines the high-adrenaline world of racing with blockchain technology on the Solana network. Our decentralized GameFi platform leverages the transparency and security of blockchain to bring fair, competitive racing gameplay to all racing fans and crypto enthusiasts alike.

What makes Furmula unique?

Furmula introduces a groundbreaking gameplay model that redefines blockchain racing. Your performance and progression are directly tied to the NFTs you hold, which determine your racing tier. Each NFT unlocks unique abilities, advantages, and strategies, enhancing your competitiveness on the track.

What can Furmula be used for?

This innovative system integrates real-time race mechanics with NFT utility, creating an immersive and dynamic experience. Players must skillfully combine their NFT assets with racing strategies to climb the leaderboard and claim rewards. By merging blockchain technology with engaging gameplay, Furmula offers a unique and interactive environment for both racing enthusiasts and crypto enthusiasts alike.

What is the current trading price of Furmula?

Furmula (FURM) is currently priced at ₦ NGN, reflecting a price movement of 7.06% over the last 24 hours. This price represents the latest aggregated market rate across major exchanges and updates continuously based on live market activity.

What factors are influencing Furmula's price movement today?

The recent price movement over the last 24 hours is shaped by a combination of market sentiment, liquidity fluctuations, and category-wide performance within the Gaming (GameFi),Solana Ecosystem,Racing Games sector. Broader economic trends and on-chain activity on -- may also contribute to short-term volatility.

How strong is the trading interest in FURM?

Investors have generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, signaling active participation. Higher volume typically indicates increased confidence and better price discovery.

What is Furmula's position in the global crypto market?

It currently holds market rank #5598 with a market capitalization of ₦121321025.73845853664000, placing it among the more established assets within its sector.

What does the circulating supply tell us about FURM?

With 924890839.3138226 tokens in circulation, the supply level plays a major role in determining scarcity, long-term inflation, and market valuation.

How does today's price compare to Furmula's recent performance?

The price range between ₦ and ₦ over the last 24 hours highlights its intraday volatility and helps traders evaluate short-term price opportunities.

How does Furmula stack up against similar assets?

Against other Gaming (GameFi),Solana Ecosystem,Racing Games tokens, FURM continues to show competitive performance, supported by steady volume and consistent interest from both retail and institutional participants.