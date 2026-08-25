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The live Furmula price today is 0 USD.FURM market cap is 89,336 USD. Track real-time FURM to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Furmula price today is 0 USD.FURM market cap is 89,336 USD. Track real-time FURM to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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Furmula Price (FURM)

Unlisted

1 FURM to USD Live Price:

$0.00009771
$0.00009771$0.00009771
+8.34%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Furmula (FURM) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 14:41:08 (UTC+8)

Furmula Price Today

The live Furmula (FURM) price today is $ 0, with a 7.07% change over the past 24 hours. The current FURM to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per FURM.

Furmula currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 89,336, with a circulating supply of 924.89M FURM. During the last 24 hours, FURM traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.052176, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, FURM moved -0.55% in the last hour and +33.19% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Furmula (FURM) Market Information

$ 89.34K
$ 89.34K$ 89.34K

--
----

$ 89.34K
$ 89.34K$ 89.34K

924.89M
924.89M 924.89M

924,890,839.3138226
924,890,839.3138226 924,890,839.3138226

The current Market Cap of Furmula is $ 89.34K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of FURM is 924.89M, with a total supply of 924890839.3138226. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 89.34K.

Furmula Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.052176
$ 0.052176$ 0.052176

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-0.55%

+7.07%

+33.19%

+33.19%

Price Prediction for Furmula

Furmula (FURM) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of FURM in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Furmula (FURM) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Furmula could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Furmula will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for FURM price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Furmula Price Prediction.

What is Furmula (FURM)

Furmula combines the high-adrenaline world of racing with blockchain technology on the Solana network. Our decentralized GameFi platform leverages the transparency and security of blockchain to bring fair, competitive racing gameplay to all racing fans and crypto enthusiasts alike. Furmula introduces a groundbreaking gameplay model that redefines blockchain racing. Your performance and progression are directly tied to the NFTs you hold, which determine your racing tier. Each NFT unlocks unique abilities, advantages, and strategies, enhancing your competitiveness on the track. This innovative system integrates real-time race mechanics with NFT utility, creating an immersive and dynamic experience. Players must skillfully combine their NFT assets with racing strategies to climb the leaderboard and claim rewards. By merging blockchain technology with engaging gameplay, Furmula offers a unique and interactive environment for both racing enthusiasts and crypto enthusiasts alike.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About Furmula

What is Furmula about?

Furmula combines the high-adrenaline world of racing with blockchain technology on the Solana network. Our decentralized GameFi platform leverages the transparency and security of blockchain to bring fair, competitive racing gameplay to all racing fans and crypto enthusiasts alike.

What makes Furmula unique?

Furmula introduces a groundbreaking gameplay model that redefines blockchain racing. Your performance and progression are directly tied to the NFTs you hold, which determine your racing tier. Each NFT unlocks unique abilities, advantages, and strategies, enhancing your competitiveness on the track.

What can Furmula be used for?

This innovative system integrates real-time race mechanics with NFT utility, creating an immersive and dynamic experience. Players must skillfully combine their NFT assets with racing strategies to climb the leaderboard and claim rewards. By merging blockchain technology with engaging gameplay, Furmula offers a unique and interactive environment for both racing enthusiasts and crypto enthusiasts alike.

What is the current trading price of Furmula?

Furmula (FURM) is currently priced at ₦ NGN, reflecting a price movement of 7.06% over the last 24 hours. This price represents the latest aggregated market rate across major exchanges and updates continuously based on live market activity.

What factors are influencing Furmula's price movement today?

The recent price movement over the last 24 hours is shaped by a combination of market sentiment, liquidity fluctuations, and category-wide performance within the Gaming (GameFi),Solana Ecosystem,Racing Games sector. Broader economic trends and on-chain activity on -- may also contribute to short-term volatility.

How strong is the trading interest in FURM?

Investors have generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, signaling active participation. Higher volume typically indicates increased confidence and better price discovery.

What is Furmula's position in the global crypto market?

It currently holds market rank #5598 with a market capitalization of ₦121321025.73845853664000, placing it among the more established assets within its sector.

What does the circulating supply tell us about FURM?

With 924890839.3138226 tokens in circulation, the supply level plays a major role in determining scarcity, long-term inflation, and market valuation.

How does today's price compare to Furmula's recent performance?

The price range between ₦ and ₦ over the last 24 hours highlights its intraday volatility and helps traders evaluate short-term price opportunities.

How does Furmula stack up against similar assets?

Against other Gaming (GameFi),Solana Ecosystem,Racing Games tokens, FURM continues to show competitive performance, supported by steady volume and consistent interest from both retail and institutional participants.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Furmula

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 14:41:08 (UTC+8)

Furmula (FURM) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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