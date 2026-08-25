Funtico Price Today

The live Funtico (TICO) price today is $ 0, with a 1.50% change over the past 24 hours. The current TICO to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per TICO.

Funtico currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 180,055, with a circulating supply of 2.13B TICO. During the last 24 hours, TICO traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.03006951, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, TICO moved +1.13% in the last hour and +0.76% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Funtico (TICO) Market Information

Market Cap $ 180.06K$ 180.06K $ 180.06K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 844.59K$ 844.59K $ 844.59K Circulation Supply 2.13B 2.13B 2.13B Total Supply 10,000,000,000.0 10,000,000,000.0 10,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Funtico is $ 180.06K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of TICO is 2.13B, with a total supply of 10000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 844.59K.