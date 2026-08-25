Fungi Price Today

The live Fungi (FUNGI) price today is $ 0, with a 2.05% change over the past 24 hours. The current FUNGI to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per FUNGI.

Fungi currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 126,018, with a circulating supply of 210.00M FUNGI. During the last 24 hours, FUNGI traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.094004, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, FUNGI moved +1.16% in the last hour and +24.55% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 339.45.

Fungi (FUNGI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 126.02K$ 126.02K $ 126.02K Volume (24H) $ 339.45$ 339.45 $ 339.45 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 126.02K$ 126.02K $ 126.02K Circulation Supply 210.00M 210.00M 210.00M Total Supply 210,000,000.0 210,000,000.0 210,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Fungi is $ 126.02K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 339.45. The circulating supply of FUNGI is 210.00M, with a total supply of 210000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 126.02K.