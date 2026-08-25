How much is Funds are SAFU worth right now?

Funds are SAFU is currently trading at ₦, with a price movement of 7.56% over the last 24 hours. This live price offers a snapshot of real-time market activity and investor sentiment.

Is SAFU going up or down today?

SAFU has shown a price movement over the last 24 hours, reflecting how the market is reacting to recent news, trading volume, and developments within the BNB Chain Ecosystem,Meme,Four.meme Ecosystem (BNB Memes) ecosystem.

How popular is Funds are SAFU today?

The token has recorded ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, indicating how many traders are actively buying or selling SAFU.

What makes Funds are SAFU different from other crypto assets?

As part of the BNB Chain Ecosystem,Meme,Four.meme Ecosystem (BNB Memes) category and built on the -- network, SAFU offers a specific utility and role within its ecosystem, which may include payments, staking, governance, or application-specific use cases.

How much SAFU exists in the market?

There are 979974953.5459275 tokens in circulation today, which helps determine the token's scarcity and overall market value.

What is Funds are SAFU's all-time high and low price?

The token's highest recorded price (ATH) is ₦3.2648686352460703088000, while its lowest point (ATL) is ₦, offering important context for long-term investors evaluating price cycles.