About FUKU The project is about FUKU, the name of the new dog, a Shiba Inu owned by Atsuko Sato. Atsuko was the owner of Kabosu, the famous face of Doge. Fuku is the new dog she has adopted after Kabosu passed away. As the owner of Kabosu, Atsuko's new dog, FUKU, is still a puppy and can be a captivating symbol for blockchain memes. As the next generation of Shiba cuteness, Fuku is ready to step into the spotlight.

What is the current live price of Fuku?

Fuku is priced at ₦, showing a price movement of 13.38% over the last 24 hours.

How much trading activity is visible today?

A total of ₦-- has been traded across major exchanges, signaling active market participation and continuous liquidity.

How liquid is the FUKU market?

The liquidity score of --/100 reflects how deep the order books are, how efficiently large orders can execute, and how tight the spreads are on major trading pairs.

What does the daily trading range indicate?

Price movement between ₦ and ₦ highlights current volatility levels and intraday momentum.

What is Fuku's current ranking in the market?

It is currently positioned at rank #5853, supported by a market capitalization of ₦98275245.68582979384000.

What role does supply play in price stability?

The circulating supply of 991454651.5025481 tokens directly influences price behavior, especially during periods of heightened demand or scarcity.

What factors influence Fuku's liquidity profile?

Liquidity depends on market maker activity, trading pair diversity, exchange depth, and ecosystem engagement from the -- network.