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The live FUEGO price today is 0.00128246 USD.FUEGO market cap is 92,133 USD. Track real-time FUEGO to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live FUEGO price today is 0.00128246 USD.FUEGO market cap is 92,133 USD. Track real-time FUEGO to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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FUEGO Price (FUEGO)

Unlisted

1 FUEGO to USD Live Price:

$0.0012688
$0.0012688$0.0012688
+0.03%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
FUEGO (FUEGO) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 14:39:51 (UTC+8)

FUEGO Price Today

The live FUEGO (FUEGO) price today is $ 0.00128246, with a 5.73% change over the past 24 hours. The current FUEGO to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00128246 per FUEGO.

FUEGO currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 92,133, with a circulating supply of 72.44M FUEGO. During the last 24 hours, FUEGO traded between $ 0.00118354 (low) and $ 0.00134151 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.08759, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, FUEGO moved +0.89% in the last hour and +29.17% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 43.09.

FUEGO (FUEGO) Market Information

$ 92.13K
$ 92.13K$ 92.13K

$ 43.09
$ 43.09$ 43.09

$ 92.13K
$ 92.13K$ 92.13K

72.44M
72.44M 72.44M

72,437,619.66371386
72,437,619.66371386 72,437,619.66371386

The current Market Cap of FUEGO is $ 92.13K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 43.09. The circulating supply of FUEGO is 72.44M, with a total supply of 72437619.66371386. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 92.13K.

FUEGO Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00118354
$ 0.00118354$ 0.00118354
24H Low
$ 0.00134151
$ 0.00134151$ 0.00134151
24H High

$ 0.00118354
$ 0.00118354$ 0.00118354

$ 0.00134151
$ 0.00134151$ 0.00134151

$ 0.08759
$ 0.08759$ 0.08759

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+0.89%

+5.73%

+29.17%

+29.17%

Price Prediction for FUEGO

FUEGO (FUEGO) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of FUEGO in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
FUEGO (FUEGO) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of FUEGO could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price FUEGO will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for FUEGO price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking FUEGO Price Prediction.

What is FUEGO (FUEGO)

FUEGO is The Deflationary Index Fund on Base.

A decentralized, deflationary DeFi protocol generating real yield through DAO-selected blue-chip Base Chain tokens.

Serving as both a utility and governance token, FUEGO uses deflationary mechanics and liquidity arbitrage to deliver sustainable income and long-term value to holders.

In summary, FUEGO is designed to be a foundational, deflationary pairing asset on Base Chain that empowers token holders through DAO governance, protocol-owned liquidity, and sustainable real yield.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About FUEGO

What is FUEGO about?

FUEGO is a decentralized, permissionless, and trustless on-chain protocol designed to pair a native deflationary token, FUEGO, with a diversified portfolio of Base Chain blue-chip tokens and other Base Chain deflationary tokens. It allows users to capitalize on the relationship among decentralized liquidity pools, arbitraged volatility across exchanges, and constant deflationary pressure, all while benefiting from the exponential growth of Base Chain. Over time, FUEGO aims to become Base Chain's most prominent pairing asset and the chain's most permanent Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO). FUEGO addresses the lack of a typical high emission token to back the Base L2 EVM Chain, aiming to become the natural ETH-like pairing token that prevents tokenized assets and Base Chain from becoming inflationary, thereby maintaining buying power over time. FUEGO's deflationary pressure ensures scarcity for abundance.

What is the live price of FUEGO?

FUEGO is trading at ₦1.7416199815140988504000, showing a price movement of 5.72% over the last 24 hours. This real-time figure reflects combined input from multiple spot markets.

How volatile is FUEGO today?

The price volatility of FUEGO within the past 24 hours is --%. Higher volatility suggests rapid price changes, while lower volatility indicates stability.

What is the 24-hour trading range for FUEGO?

The token fluctuated between ₦1.6072835900700189896000 (low) and ₦1.8218116911256325724000 (high). Traders often use this to evaluate daily momentum and market strength.

How much trading volume has FUEGO generated?

In the last 24 hours, FUEGO accumulated ₦-- in trading activity, showing how actively the market is engaging with this asset.

How does the current price compare to its ATH and ATL?

The all-time high is ₦118.9499042315705116000, and the all-time low is ₦. Comparing current price to these levels helps traders understand long-term cycles.

How strong is market liquidity for FUEGO?

Liquidity strength is rated at --/100, indicating order book depth and ease of execution during active trading sessions.

How does FUEGO compare to other Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Base Ecosystem,Base Native tokens?

Within the Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Base Ecosystem,Base Native category, FUEGO shows competitive performance, supported by ₦-- in liquidity and ongoing interest from traders.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About FUEGO

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 14:39:51 (UTC+8)

FUEGO (FUEGO) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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