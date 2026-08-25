What is FUEGO about?

FUEGO is a decentralized, permissionless, and trustless on-chain protocol designed to pair a native deflationary token, FUEGO, with a diversified portfolio of Base Chain blue-chip tokens and other Base Chain deflationary tokens. It allows users to capitalize on the relationship among decentralized liquidity pools, arbitraged volatility across exchanges, and constant deflationary pressure, all while benefiting from the exponential growth of Base Chain. Over time, FUEGO aims to become Base Chain's most prominent pairing asset and the chain's most permanent Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO). FUEGO addresses the lack of a typical high emission token to back the Base L2 EVM Chain, aiming to become the natural ETH-like pairing token that prevents tokenized assets and Base Chain from becoming inflationary, thereby maintaining buying power over time. FUEGO's deflationary pressure ensures scarcity for abundance.

What is the live price of FUEGO?

FUEGO is trading at ₦1.7416199815140988504000, showing a price movement of 5.72% over the last 24 hours. This real-time figure reflects combined input from multiple spot markets.

How volatile is FUEGO today?

The price volatility of FUEGO within the past 24 hours is --%. Higher volatility suggests rapid price changes, while lower volatility indicates stability.

What is the 24-hour trading range for FUEGO?

The token fluctuated between ₦1.6072835900700189896000 (low) and ₦1.8218116911256325724000 (high). Traders often use this to evaluate daily momentum and market strength.

How much trading volume has FUEGO generated?

In the last 24 hours, FUEGO accumulated ₦-- in trading activity, showing how actively the market is engaging with this asset.

How does the current price compare to its ATH and ATL?

The all-time high is ₦118.9499042315705116000, and the all-time low is ₦. Comparing current price to these levels helps traders understand long-term cycles.

How strong is market liquidity for FUEGO?

Liquidity strength is rated at --/100, indicating order book depth and ease of execution during active trading sessions.

How does FUEGO compare to other Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Base Ecosystem,Base Native tokens?

Within the Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Base Ecosystem,Base Native category, FUEGO shows competitive performance, supported by ₦-- in liquidity and ongoing interest from traders.