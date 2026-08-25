Fud the Pug Price Today

The live Fud the Pug (FUD) price today is $ 0, with a 15.91% change over the past 24 hours. The current FUD to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per FUD.

Fud the Pug currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 453,301, with a circulating supply of 57.50T FUD. During the last 24 hours, FUD traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, FUD moved -2.03% in the last hour and +50.48% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Fud the Pug (FUD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 453.30K$ 453.30K $ 453.30K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 595.13K$ 595.13K $ 595.13K Circulation Supply 57.50T 57.50T 57.50T Total Supply 75,490,000,000,000.0 75,490,000,000,000.0 75,490,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Fud the Pug is $ 453.30K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of FUD is 57.50T, with a total supply of 75490000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 595.13K.