What is FU about?

Fu is luck, a wild, wild ride. In your wallet, it’s all on your side! No Fu? Oh no! Life’s out of luck. Without it, you’re truly stuck! Dream of magic in your crypto tale? Fu is the coin that turns fortune’s sail. Named for “luck,” it’s here to ignite, bringing fortune to your wallet’s night.

What makes FU unique?

Fu’s not just another coin in the sea. It’s the spark of joy in your crypto spree. Join the Fu journey, where luck’s yours to hold, and turn your wallet’s story into gold!

What is today's price of FU (FU)?

The live price is ₦, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of 1.73%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.

How many tokens of FU are in circulation?

The circulating supply of FU is 177206636330.6835, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.

How many holders currently own FU?

There are an estimated -- unique holders of FU across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.

What is the market cap of FU today?

The market capitalization stands at ₦136753685.99291186800000, positioning FU at rank #5451 worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.

How actively is FU being traded today?

Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded ₦-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.

What is driving the recent movement of FU?

The recent price movement of 1.73% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within BNB Chain Ecosystem,Meme, and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.