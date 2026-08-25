FTF100 Price Today

The live FTF100 (FTF100) price today is $ 0, with a 13.58% change over the past 24 hours. The current FTF100 to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per FTF100.

FTF100 currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 100,667, with a circulating supply of 1.00B FTF100. During the last 24 hours, FTF100 traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, FTF100 moved -0.55% in the last hour and +63.93% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 2.78K.

FTF100 (FTF100) Market Information

Market Cap $ 100.67K$ 100.67K $ 100.67K Volume (24H) $ 2.78K$ 2.78K $ 2.78K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 100.67K$ 100.67K $ 100.67K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of FTF100 is $ 100.67K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 2.78K. The circulating supply of FTF100 is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 100.67K.