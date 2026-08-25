froglet Price Today

The live froglet (FROGLET) price today is $ 0, with a 4.01% change over the past 24 hours. The current FROGLET to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per FROGLET.

froglet currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 66,003, with a circulating supply of 1.00B FROGLET. During the last 24 hours, FROGLET traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, FROGLET moved +0.16% in the last hour and -32.19% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

froglet (FROGLET) Market Information

Market Cap $ 66.00K$ 66.00K $ 66.00K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 66.00K$ 66.00K $ 66.00K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of froglet is $ 66.00K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of FROGLET is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 66.00K.