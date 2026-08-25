Froggi Price Today

The live Froggi ($FROGGI) price today is $ 0.00106102, with a 3.09% change over the past 24 hours. The current $FROGGI to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00106102 per $FROGGI.

Froggi currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 79,941, with a circulating supply of 76.74M $FROGGI. During the last 24 hours, $FROGGI traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0.00109866 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00854903, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, $FROGGI moved -0.35% in the last hour and +27.65% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 552.54.

Froggi ($FROGGI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 79.94K$ 79.94K $ 79.94K Volume (24H) $ 552.54$ 552.54 $ 552.54 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 79.94K$ 79.94K $ 79.94K Circulation Supply 76.74M 76.74M 76.74M Total Supply 76,740,000.0 76,740,000.0 76,740,000.0

The current Market Cap of Froggi is $ 79.94K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 552.54. The circulating supply of $FROGGI is 76.74M, with a total supply of 76740000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 79.94K.