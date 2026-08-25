FROGGER Price Today

The live FROGGER (FROGGER) price today is $ 0, with a 0.49% change over the past 24 hours. The current FROGGER to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per FROGGER.

FROGGER currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 17,555.54, with a circulating supply of 1.00B FROGGER. During the last 24 hours, FROGGER traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00556101, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, FROGGER moved -- in the last hour and +46.90% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

FROGGER (FROGGER) Market Information

Market Cap $ 17.56K$ 17.56K $ 17.56K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 17.56K$ 17.56K $ 17.56K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of FROGGER is $ 17.56K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of FROGGER is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 17.56K.