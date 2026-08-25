Frencoin Price Today

The live Frencoin (FREN) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current FREN to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per FREN.

Frencoin currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 19,040.85, with a circulating supply of 55.21M FREN. During the last 24 hours, FREN traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.02090933, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, FREN moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 3.63.

Frencoin (FREN) Market Information

Market Cap $ 19.04K$ 19.04K $ 19.04K Volume (24H) $ 3.63$ 3.63 $ 3.63 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 30.66K$ 30.66K $ 30.66K Circulation Supply 55.21M 55.21M 55.21M Total Supply 88,888,888.0 88,888,888.0 88,888,888.0

The current Market Cap of Frencoin is $ 19.04K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 3.63. The circulating supply of FREN is 55.21M, with a total supply of 88888888.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 30.66K.