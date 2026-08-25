What is FREGO about?

FREGO operates at the intersection of AI Safety and Agentic Infrastructure, focusing on building the future of Web3 AI alignment.

What makes FREGO unique?

FREGO offers a comprehensive product suite that includes multi-agent infrastructure tools, an AI safety plugin framework, and agentic alignment auditing. Additionally, FREGO has developed and released multiple large language models (LLMs) designed to integrate with existing agents, enhancing safety in behavioral outcomes. All FREGO agents adhere to the FREGO Constitution, a decentralized benchmark for AI alignment. Holders of the $FREGO token are granted voting rights on the constitution.

What is FREGO's mission?

FREGO's mission is driven by a dual focus on AI Utility and AI Safety, aiming to shape a future where AI systems collaborate with humans, free from ego.

What is the current price of FREGO?

The live price of FREGO (FREGO) is ₦ NGN. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.

How is FREGO positioned in the market?

FREGO currently sits at market rank #7984, supported by a market capitalization of ₦16315203.6299867338988000. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.

What is the circulating supply of FREGO?

The circulating supply of FREGO is 894672051.0318904 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.

What is the 24-hour price range of FREGO?

During the last 24 hours, FREGO traded within a range of ₦ (24-hour low) and ₦ (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.

How far is FREGO from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?

FREGO reached an all-time high of ₦27.7013942915340098804000, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is ₦. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.

How active is FREGO trading today?

Trading volume over the past 24 hours is ₦--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.

What influences the recent trend direction for FREGO?

The current price movement of 5.86% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to Artificial Intelligence (AI),Infrastructure,Solana Ecosystem,AI Agents,AI Agent Launchpad,Made in USA,x402 Ecosystem. Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.