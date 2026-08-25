About FreeTrump FREE TRUMP ($TRUMP) is a community-driven cryptocurrency token on the Ethereum blockchain. It was created in response to the indictment of Donald Trump and the subsequent pending arrest, a historic first for a former US president. The community behind FREE TRUMP believes that this event will have severe consequences for the United States due to the ensuing political turmoil, and they aim to support a free United States and, by extension, a free Trump.

What is the real-time price of FreeTrump today?

The live price of FreeTrump stands at ₦, moving --% in the last 24 hours. This number is refreshed constantly to reflect accurate global market conditions.

What does the daily price structure look like for $TRUMP?

$TRUMP has traded between ₦0E-15 and ₦0E-15, providing insight into intraday price strength and potential breakout zones.

How much volatility is FreeTrump showing today?

The token has experienced --% volatility in the last day, helping traders determine whether the market is stable or highly reactive.

What technical zone is $TRUMP currently trading in?

Price movement relative to recent highs and lows suggests $TRUMP is showing moderate short-term momentum, influenced by liquidity and overall market direction.

What is the overall market ranking and size of FreeTrump?

With a market cap of ₦35712131.88237937828000, FreeTrump is ranked #6172, indicating strong market presence and investor interest.

How much trading activity has $TRUMP seen recently?

The token generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing active engagement from global traders.

How does FreeTrump compare to its ATH and ATL?

Its ATH is ₦102.4769925027321704000, while the ATL is ₦, offering perspective on long-term price potential and drawdowns.

What fundamentals influence $TRUMP's market behavior?

Core factors include circulating supply (100000000.0 tokens), category performance within Meme,Ethereum Ecosystem,PolitiFi, and on-chain activity across --, all of which shape the token's price action.