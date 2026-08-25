What is FREE Shayne Coplan about?

FREE Shayne Coplan, also known as EAGLE, is a meme coin created to support Shayne Coplan, the CEO of the predictive betting site Polymarket. The coin uses the eagle totem, symbolizing freedom.

What makes FREE Shayne Coplan unique?

FREE Shayne Coplan is unique as it represents a community's response to support Shayne Coplan following an FBI raid on his home. The use of the eagle symbol emphasizes themes of freedom and resilience.

What's the history of FREE Shayne Coplan?

The history of FREE Shayne Coplan began with the FBI raid on Shayne Coplan's home in Manhattan. Despite not being arrested, the incident sparked the creation of the EAGLE meme coin to show support for Coplan and his company, Polymarket.

What's next for FREE Shayne Coplan?

As a meme coin, FREE Shayne Coplan's future is likely tied to community support and the ongoing developments surrounding Shayne Coplan and Polymarket. The coin aims to symbolize freedom and resilience in the face of adversity.

What can FREE Shayne Coplan be used for?

FREE Shayne Coplan can be used as a symbol of support for Shayne Coplan and as a representation of the themes of freedom and resilience. It serves as a community-driven initiative in the cryptocurrency space.

What is the current price of FREE Shayne Coplan?

FREE Shayne Coplan is trading at ₦, experiencing a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours. This figure reflects real-time pricing aggregated from global exchanges.

How does today's price compare to historical levels?

The ATH of FREE Shayne Coplan is ₦7.2771837574200330012000, while the ATL is ₦. Comparing the current price to these levels can help investors evaluate long-term potential and previous growth cycles.

What is the overall valuation of EAGLE today?

The market capitalization sits at ₦28389630.64232197220000, placing the asset at rank #7295 among all cryptocurrencies.

How active is FREE Shayne Coplan's market participation?

The asset has generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing how frequently traders are engaging with EAGLE.

What is the circulating supply and why does it matter?

With 999546556.39188 tokens currently circulating, supply dynamics influence scarcity, inflation rates, and long-term valuation trends.

What category does FREE Shayne Coplan fall under?

FREE Shayne Coplan is part of the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem classification, which groups it with other assets sharing similar utility or ecosystem roles.

How does -- impact EAGLE's value proposition?

Operating on the -- network enables EAGLE to leverage specific transaction speeds, fees, security models, and smart contract functionalities, contributing to its overall adoption.