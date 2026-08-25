Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesBTCEarnEvent CenterRewards Hub
More
Sign Up
The live FREE Shayne Coplan price today is 0 USD.EAGLE market cap is 20,905 USD. Track real-time EAGLE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live FREE Shayne Coplan price today is 0 USD.EAGLE market cap is 20,905 USD. Track real-time EAGLE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

More About EAGLE

EAGLE Price Info

What is EAGLE

EAGLE Official Website

EAGLE Tokenomics

EAGLE Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

FREE Shayne Coplan Logo

FREE Shayne Coplan Price (EAGLE)

Unlisted

1 EAGLE to USD Live Price:

$0.00002091
$0.00002091$0.00002091
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
FREE Shayne Coplan (EAGLE) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 14:35:17 (UTC+8)

FREE Shayne Coplan Price Today

The live FREE Shayne Coplan (EAGLE) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current EAGLE to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per EAGLE.

FREE Shayne Coplan currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 20,905, with a circulating supply of 999.55M EAGLE. During the last 24 hours, EAGLE traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00535863, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, EAGLE moved -- in the last hour and +12.53% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

FREE Shayne Coplan (EAGLE) Market Information

$ 20.91K
$ 20.91K$ 20.91K

--
----

$ 20.91K
$ 20.91K$ 20.91K

999.55M
999.55M 999.55M

999,546,343.543605
999,546,343.543605 999,546,343.543605

The current Market Cap of FREE Shayne Coplan is $ 20.91K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of EAGLE is 999.55M, with a total supply of 999546343.543605. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 20.91K.

FREE Shayne Coplan Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H Low
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H High

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 0.00535863
$ 0.00535863$ 0.00535863

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

--

--

+12.53%

+12.53%

Price Prediction for FREE Shayne Coplan

FREE Shayne Coplan (EAGLE) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of EAGLE in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
FREE Shayne Coplan (EAGLE) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of FREE Shayne Coplan could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price FREE Shayne Coplan will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for EAGLE price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking FREE Shayne Coplan Price Prediction.

What is FREE Shayne Coplan (EAGLE)

The FBI raided the home of the chief executive of the predictive betting site Polymarket and seized his phone late on Wednesday.

Shayne Coplan, the 26-year-old CEO of the company, woke early on Wednesday morning in Manhattan to federal agents in his home, the New York Post first reported. Coplan himself was not arrested, the company said.

On X, formerly Twitter, Coplan wrote on Wednesday evening: “New phone, who dis?”

Polymarket claimed the raid was retaliation for its users betting overwhelmingly that Donald Trump would win the election. The site displayed a large chance of Trump winning before the election, giving Kamala Harris a minimal one, out of line with most mainstream polls.

“It’s discouraging that the current administration would seek a last-ditch effort to go after companies they deem to be associated with political opponents,” Coplan wrote. “We are deeply committed to being non-partisan, and today is no different, but the incumbents should do some self-reflecting and recognize that taking a more pro-business, pro-startup approach may be what would have changed their fate this election.”

Therefore, EAGLE (FREE Shayne Coplan) is a meme coin born to support Shayne Coplan, and using the eagle totem symbolizes freedom.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

FREE Shayne Coplan (EAGLE) Resource

Official Website

Category :

MemePump.fun EcosystemSolana Ecosystem

About FREE Shayne Coplan

What is FREE Shayne Coplan about?

FREE Shayne Coplan, also known as EAGLE, is a meme coin created to support Shayne Coplan, the CEO of the predictive betting site Polymarket. The coin uses the eagle totem, symbolizing freedom.

What makes FREE Shayne Coplan unique?

FREE Shayne Coplan is unique as it represents a community's response to support Shayne Coplan following an FBI raid on his home. The use of the eagle symbol emphasizes themes of freedom and resilience.

What's the history of FREE Shayne Coplan?

The history of FREE Shayne Coplan began with the FBI raid on Shayne Coplan's home in Manhattan. Despite not being arrested, the incident sparked the creation of the EAGLE meme coin to show support for Coplan and his company, Polymarket.

What's next for FREE Shayne Coplan?

As a meme coin, FREE Shayne Coplan's future is likely tied to community support and the ongoing developments surrounding Shayne Coplan and Polymarket. The coin aims to symbolize freedom and resilience in the face of adversity.

What can FREE Shayne Coplan be used for?

FREE Shayne Coplan can be used as a symbol of support for Shayne Coplan and as a representation of the themes of freedom and resilience. It serves as a community-driven initiative in the cryptocurrency space.

What is the current price of FREE Shayne Coplan?

FREE Shayne Coplan is trading at ₦, experiencing a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours. This figure reflects real-time pricing aggregated from global exchanges.

How does today's price compare to historical levels?

The ATH of FREE Shayne Coplan is ₦7.2771837574200330012000, while the ATL is ₦. Comparing the current price to these levels can help investors evaluate long-term potential and previous growth cycles.

What is the overall valuation of EAGLE today?

The market capitalization sits at ₦28389630.64232197220000, placing the asset at rank #7295 among all cryptocurrencies.

How active is FREE Shayne Coplan's market participation?

The asset has generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing how frequently traders are engaging with EAGLE.

What is the circulating supply and why does it matter?

With 999546556.39188 tokens currently circulating, supply dynamics influence scarcity, inflation rates, and long-term valuation trends.

What category does FREE Shayne Coplan fall under?

FREE Shayne Coplan is part of the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem classification, which groups it with other assets sharing similar utility or ecosystem roles.

How does -- impact EAGLE's value proposition?

Operating on the -- network enables EAGLE to leverage specific transaction speeds, fees, security models, and smart contract functionalities, contributing to its overall adoption.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About FREE Shayne Coplan

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 14:35:17 (UTC+8)

FREE Shayne Coplan (EAGLE) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about FREE Shayne Coplan

More Cryptocurrencies to Explore

Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

BTC
Tether Gold

Tether Gold

GOLD(XAUT)
pump.fun

pump.fun

PUMP
Ethereum

Ethereum

ETH
USDCoin

USDCoin

USDC

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

ShardLegendsClanWars

ShardLegendsClanWars

SLCW

$0.0000
$0.0000$0.0000

0.00%

TermMax

TermMax

TMX

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

DGrid AI

DGrid AI

DGAI

$0.7285
$0.7285$0.7285

+1,357.00%

Solyai

Solyai

SOLY

$3.6387
$3.6387$3.6387

-9.03%

Dolphin

Dolphin

POD

$0.5302
$0.5302$0.5302

+4.41%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

DGrid AI

DGrid AI

DGAI

$0.7285
$0.7285$0.7285

+1,357.00%

Catecoin

Catecoin

CATE

$0.061677
$0.061677$0.061677

+66.56%

Cash Cat

Cash Cat

CASHCAT

$0.22755
$0.22755$0.22755

+28.00%

Bull Coming

Bull Coming

牛来

$0.043226
$0.043226$0.043226

+19.34%

Pons

Pons

PONS

$0.092144
$0.092144$0.092144

+19.87%

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

SanDisk July Volume Up 1,573%

SanDisk July Volume Up 1,573%SanDisk July Volume Up 1,573%

Trade 0-fee Futures with up to 200x leverage