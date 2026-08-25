Foxy Price Today

The live Foxy (FOXY) price today is $ 0, with a 20.37% change over the past 24 hours. The current FOXY to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per FOXY.

Foxy currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 492,212, with a circulating supply of 5.86B FOXY. During the last 24 hours, FOXY traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.03032542, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, FOXY moved -0.00% in the last hour and +51.93% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Foxy (FOXY) Market Information

Market Cap $ 492.21K$ 492.21K $ 492.21K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 840.24K$ 840.24K $ 840.24K Circulation Supply 5.86B 5.86B 5.86B Total Supply 10,000,000,000.0 10,000,000,000.0 10,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Foxy is $ 492.21K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of FOXY is 5.86B, with a total supply of 10000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 840.24K.