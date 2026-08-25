FoxGirl Price Today

The live FoxGirl (FOXGIRL) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current FOXGIRL to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per FOXGIRL.

FoxGirl currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 80,964, with a circulating supply of 100.00T FOXGIRL. During the last 24 hours, FOXGIRL traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, FOXGIRL moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

FoxGirl (FOXGIRL) Market Information

Market Cap $ 80.96K$ 80.96K $ 80.96K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 80.96K$ 80.96K $ 80.96K Circulation Supply 100.00T 100.00T 100.00T Total Supply 99,999,484,890,300.0 99,999,484,890,300.0 99,999,484,890,300.0

The current Market Cap of FoxGirl is $ 80.96K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of FOXGIRL is 100.00T, with a total supply of 99999484890300.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 80.96K.