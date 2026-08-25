FOXE Price Today

The live FOXE (FOXE) price today is $ 0, with a 0.92% change over the past 24 hours. The current FOXE to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per FOXE.

FOXE currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 105,255, with a circulating supply of 177.78T FOXE. During the last 24 hours, FOXE traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, FOXE moved -0.03% in the last hour and +30.84% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

FOXE (FOXE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 105.26K$ 105.26K $ 105.26K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 105.26K$ 105.26K $ 105.26K Circulation Supply 177.78T 177.78T 177.78T Total Supply 177,781,900,000,000.0 177,781,900,000,000.0 177,781,900,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of FOXE is $ 105.26K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of FOXE is 177.78T, with a total supply of 177781900000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 105.26K.