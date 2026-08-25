Fox inu Price Today

The live Fox inu (FINU) price today is $ 0.00533579, with a 0.63% change over the past 24 hours. The current FINU to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00533579 per FINU.

Fox inu currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 527,484, with a circulating supply of 98.86M FINU. During the last 24 hours, FINU traded between $ 0.00509491 (low) and $ 0.00583008 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01266125, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, FINU moved -1.16% in the last hour and -30.26% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 5.06K.

Fox inu (FINU) Market Information

Market Cap $ 527.48K$ 527.48K $ 527.48K Volume (24H) $ 5.06K$ 5.06K $ 5.06K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 527.48K$ 527.48K $ 527.48K Circulation Supply 98.86M 98.86M 98.86M Total Supply 98,859,071.68343796 98,859,071.68343796 98,859,071.68343796

The current Market Cap of Fox inu is $ 527.48K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 5.06K. The circulating supply of FINU is 98.86M, with a total supply of 98859071.68343796. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 527.48K.